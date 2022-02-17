7 Outfits Inspired by Pamela Anderson's '90s Bombshell Era

Are thin eyebrows back, how do I get my hands on a set of hot rollers, and where, oh where, can I buy that outfit? These are the existential fashion questions I pondered while watching Pam & Tommy last weekend. In fact, I haven't felt so inspired by a costume drama (the show is a costume drama—I will die on this hill) since the Bridgerton premiere launched a thousand puffed sleeves last winter. Much like how Regency-era fashion enthralled our fantasy-starved imaginations through 2021, Pam & Tommy feels like the pop culture period piece we want and deserve in 2022.

Allow me to explain: The '90s are back, Y2K fashion is everywhere, and TikTokers are reclaiming the word "bimbo" (and reframing Pam's image during her Baywatch years). The future of fashion, at least right now, seems inexorably linked to the recent past. And, considering today's trend landscape, Pam & Tommy's Y2K/1990s cusp aesthetic feels inevitable—pop culture fate, almost.

Of course, the show also features plenty of solid performances (notably, Lily James's almost-perfect embodiment of the Baywatch star), drama, and entertainment value. But, I'm not here to give you an episode recap. Today, we're talking about Pam's impeccable '90s bombshell style.

Ahead 7 outfits to channel your inner Pamela Anderson—inspired by Pam & Tommy costumes and the star's most memorable looks.

Latex Up



Getty Images / Design by Tiana Crispino

Divisive, innovative, daring—latex sometimes gets a bad rep for being difficult to style. But if you're trying to channel Pamela Anderson, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more iconic '90s look. Pair it with some PVC pumps and cheeky earrings (go big or go home), and this look is 100% Pam.



Shop The Look Elissa Poppy

Schutz

Studs

Fluffy Hats Forever

Getty Images / Design by Tiana Crispino

Arguably her most memorable red carpet moment, Pam's 1999 MTV Movie Awards getup still feels relevant today. With fluffy bucket hats trending and corset tops all over our social feeds, this is the throwback look we've earned after almost two years stuck in sweats and athleisure. Sprinkle in a little 2022 flair with an initial charm on a pearl chain, and you've brought this late '90s special into the roaring '20s.



Shop The Look Emma Brewin

Miaou

IYKYK

Metallic Mini Moment



Hulu / Design by Tiana Crispino

There's something about a micro mini that just feels right in 2022, and look no further than the quintessential Baywatch babe for instruction. This metallic homage on Pam & Tommy could convert even the most hardened minimalist.

Denim on Denim

Getty Images / Design by Tiana Crispino

Level up the Canadian tuxedo look with an unexpected set. A stringy wrap is a modern answer to Pam's denim front tie top. Plus, we couldn't resist this pair of relaxed jeans for the quirky double waistband.



Leather Weather

Hulu / Design by Tiana Crispino

Pam & Tommy's fluffy baby tee and leather pants combo feel almost shockingly trendy by today's standards. There's nothing costume-y about this look (it's frankly more 2022 than 1997 at first glance), which is why it's an immediate "add to cart" for the months ahead.

Bring Back the Juicy Tracksuit



Hulu / Design by Tiana Crispino

Is a juicy tracksuit the quintessential Y2K throwback style? Maybe. Is it still as comfortable as ever? Definitely. In all honesty, we're just grateful for a new sweatsuit to add to the WFH rotation.

It's Giving Baywatch



Hulu / Design by Tiana Crispino

It wouldn't be a Pam Anderson fashion tribute without a nod to Baywatch. Pair the definitive red one-piece with jean cutoffs, and you have an instant TV classic. Just mix in some white low-top sneakers and you're ready for your own "running on the beach" moment.

