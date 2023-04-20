Pamela Anderson Updated Her '90s Smokey Eye With Midnight Blue Glitter

It's official: We're living in the Pamela Anderson-aissance. The activist and model has always been a cult icon, but she's finally getting the mainstream love she deserves—from TikTok to the red carpet.

Her latest red carpet—or in this case, black carpet—appearance was at H&M x Mugler's runway show for the brands' highly-anticipated collab. The event was star-studded, and Chloë Sevigny, Charli XCX, Dominique Jackson, and more sat front row, wearing Mugler signatures like oversized blazers and sheer catsuits.

Getty Images

Anderson wore a long-sleeve mesh catsuit that covered her arms and legs with shimmering black stars. She threw an oversized black blazer on top and added a pair of patent, pointy-toe heels, skipping jewelry completely.

Her outfit was, in a word, iconic, but her beauty look is what really got out attention. All the elements of signature Pam glam were present—including skinny brows, a nude lip, and a smokey eye—but updated for 2023. Her brows, while still plucked thin, had more of a softer, feathery look than in her '90s heyday. Instead of a powdery matte, her skin had a slight glow for a "cloud skin" finish, and her lips were a soft pink.

Getty Images

The biggest update, however, was her trademark smokey eye. Anderson's eye makeup was still dark and dramatic, but she swapped the silver and black color palette for a cool, midnight-blue shade. Her makeup artist rimmed her eyes with black liner before washing a black shadow into her crease. What made the look pop was the dash of cobalt blue glitter dusted into her inner corners and onto her lids. To finish the look, Anderson ditched her iconic updo and wore her hair in a voluminous undone blowout, proving that she's not afraid to follow the trends while staying true to her DNA.