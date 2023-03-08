Pamela Anderson's Signature Bombshell Hair Is Trending—Here's How to Try the Look

Between those pencil-thin brows, the heavy black eyeliner, and the iconic Baywatch suit, it's impossible to choose just one look that defines Pamela Anderson. But if we had to choose, we'd go with that sexy updo. You know the one: messy curls piled high on her crown, tendrils tumbling down, piece-y bangs perfectly undone. It's equal parts glam and grunge, topped off with a heaping dose of sex appeal. She's even confessed to using a G-string to tie back her iconic locks. Whether she was serious or not, the point stands—this hairdo is just dripping with sex appeal.

Keep scrolling for some of our favorite modern interpretations of the look. Plus, pro hairstylists Gina Rivera and Clayton Hawkins offer all the deets for replicating the style yourself.

What It Is

Anderson's signature messy updo is so iconic she resurrected it for the premiere of her Netflix documentary Pamela: A Love Story.



Axelle/Bauer/Griffin/Getty Images

The hairstyle itself is nothing too complicated: a messy, piled-on bun with sweeping side bangs and face-framing pieces—emphasis on the word messy. "After a decade dominated by beach waves and snatched ponytails, her voluminous brushed-out updo is a breath of fresh air," Hawkins says. "I would describe this look as sexy and effortless. The kind of updo that could be let down—in slow motion, of course—with one pin."



Our Favorite Pamela Anderson-Inspired Styles

Looking for inspiration for your own Pamela-inspired 'do? We've got you covered. Scroll on for nine of our favorite takes on the look.