Pamela Anderson's Aritzia Campaign is a Love Letter to Her Canadian Roots

Pamela Anderson has been a style icon for decades.Recently, she's brought her signature style to a Frankies Bikini collaboration, the front row of the H&M x Mugler runway show, and an internet-breaking documentary about her life. Now, she's paying tribute to her Canadian roots by collaborating with beloved Canadian fashion brand Aritzia as the face of its Babaton Fall '23 collection.



"I'm honored to be a part of Aritzia's Babaton Fall 2023 campaign," said Anderson of the collaboration. "Not only do we share the same BC [British Columbia] roots, but we also share an effortless aesthetic—they let me be totally comfortable and confident without compromising my individual style."



Aritzia

The campaign was shot at her oceanfront home in her hometown of Ladysmith, which may seem like a mismatch to the collection's sleek suiting, but that was the point. "To mow the lawn in a power suit made sense to me; the garden is my office," says Anderson. "That was the fun part, and that's why it's been such a wonderful and natural experience to work together finally."



The power suit was just the beginning of the collection that includes a host of office-ready pieces like leather trench coats, tailored maxi skirts, chic blazers, mini skirts, and pleated pants.



Aritzia's CEO Jennifer Wong, says, "This season highlights the power wardrobe, and Pam brought her power-woman energy to the tailored essentials, luxe sweaters, and modern suiting of the new collection." Continuing her praise for the star, "BC-born and raised, Pamela not only serves as a hometown heroine for Aritzia but also represents the effortless confidence of the Babaton woman."



Aritzia

To compliment the suiting, Anderson kept her glam relatively simple. Her signature skinny brows are present, but the rest of her makeup is fresh and natural, letting her freckles show. She wears a touch of eyeliner and a soft pink lipstick. Instead of her signature messy updo, she wears her bright blonde hair in a relaxed blowout, with tousled volume that offsets her outfits' polished vibes. She finished off her low-key beauty with a classic milky manicure.

Babaton's fall collection, which includes fan-favorite fabrics like the Second-Skin Contour and Sculpt Knit, is available now on Aritzia.com.

