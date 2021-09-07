33 Padded Headbands to Make a Classy Statement for Any Occasion

Padded headbands first became popular back in the 1980s, and in recent years, they've made a major comeback. People have had a lot of feelings about the voluminous accessory, but it's ultimately made its way into our hearts and is here to stay for the upcoming season. The look is more versatile than you think, too, and can be the cherry on top to any aesthetic from Gossip Girl style to cottagecore. Whether you’re looking for the perfect accessory for an everyday look or styling an outfit for an event, there’s a padded headband out there for you.

Despite its bulky nature, the chic hair accessory is generally lightweight and comfortable to wear all day long. Ahead, find 33 padded headbands for every budget and style, and get ready to serve the most over-the-top looks this fall.

Lele Sadoughi Camel Sand Sweater Alice Headband $75

Perfect for fall, this padded headband from Lele Sadoughi is made from a poly blend yarn in a neutral caramel color. Pair it with uniform-inspired pieces for the ultimate preppy vibes.



Jennifer Behr Bailey Headband $325

For the bride-to-be or anyone who models their personal style after Blair Waldorf, this luxe headband is covered with beautiful Swarovski pearls and hand-embroidered in Brooklyn, New York.



BP. Textured Velvet Padded Headband $12

This affordable padded headband's velvet finish transitions seamlessly from day to night. A touch of shimmer adds just enough glam for an elevated going-out look.



Loeffler Randall Bette Wide Headband $65

Corduroy makes for a chic fall staple in a stunning mustard color. Wear it with your favorite neutrals for a seasonally appropriate look that stands out.



My Accessories London Padded Headband $13

Looking for an affordable padded headband that can bring '80s vibes into a Y2K aesthetic? This orange terry style is just what you need, and is fun whether you wear it out or simply use it during your skincare routine.



Prada Logo-Plaque Padded Headband $420

Logomania is still on trend, and we're here for it. A classic, neutral take on the padded headband, Prada’s signature triangle logo pops against beige nylon for an everyday accessory.



Lelet NY Charlotte Padded Headband $168

Fall florals are a groundbreaking way to transition your style from summer to winter. This headband's delicate petals are subtle from afar, but sure to captivate anyone you chat with at your next cocktail.



Madewell Wrapped Padded Headband $20

This classic padded headband balances sophistication with ease, making it perfect for the office or a cozy WFH look.



Ceremonia The Frida Headband $28

The little black dress of headbands, this Frida Kahlo-inspired piece is made of 100% satin. It's lightweight and comfortable, so you'll be sure to want to rock the statement look all day long.



Old Navy Wide Textured Velvet Headband $10

Velvet is the texture of the season, and this affordable headband integrates this in the most classic, comfortable way.



Kitsch Padded Velvet Headband $24

Available in two colors, the padded velvet headband from Kitsch is an elevated everyday staple.



Red(V) Gathered-Effect Padded Headband $150

We love an unapologetically vibrant moment. The bright red shade of this gathered headband is great for a monochromatic aesthetic or as a pop of color against an all-black look.



La Bella Olive Green Velvet Halo Headband $27

I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: Green is the color of the season across both style and home. This padded headband in olive green is a fall staple that everyone needs in their closet.



Prada Terrycloth Headband $460

Who doesn’t love a fluffy accessory? If you want to make a cozy statement, this one is for you.



Lelet NY Buttery Leather Croissant Headband $208

Stunning when paired with leather pants and a blazer, this headband from Lelet NY is the perfect piece to elevate any look.



Lelet NY Aixza Crystal Headband $178

Ideal for a holiday party or special event, this padded headband is an exquisite addition to any occasion ensemble.



8 Other Reasons Super Sleek Headband $21

Classic and sleek, mint creates a brilliant pop of color in any look, no matter the season.



Lovers + Friends Ingrid Headband $48

Braided with a touch of iridescent sparkle, this padded headband adds a touch of glamour to a classic outfit.



Gucci Eco Washed Denim Hair Band $270

This style from Gucci is just the vintage-inspired hairpiece you need to complete your head-to-toe denim look.



Zara Multi-Color Jewel Headband $36

Jewel tones elevate any monochromatic look. Whether you’re looking to style denim or a black jumpsuit, colorful gems will add a touch of unapologetic maximalism.



La DoubleJ Rapunzel Braided Headband $125

Whether you have long hair like Rapunzel or simply enjoy the way a padded headband resembles a crown, awaken your inner flower child with this pink braided floral style.



Emilio Pucci Rugiada Print Headband $225

Made to be the focal point of your look, this artful headband is a unique accessory complete with scarf detailing.



Jennifer Behr Thada Headband $225

Jennifer Behr creates luxury designs that any hair accessories fan can appreciate. A light, hammered texture on silk satin creates a subtle allure.



Maison Michel Miwa 3D Tweed Headband $252

This padded headband instantly completes any preppy look. Multicolor tweed makes for a versatile piece that goes with almost anything.



Topshop Knotted Headband $24

Where edgy meets muted, neutral patent leather is a staple in my book. Thanks to the complex aesthetic, it's easy to wear this headband with a range of styles for a balanced statement every time.



INC International Concepts Solid Color Puffy Headband $7

This classic padded headband is so affordable, you may just want to buy it in every color so you have options for your entire wardrobe.



J.Crew Printed Satin Puffy Headband $10

A statement print can pull together your entire look. This headband is versatile and looks put-together and daring at the same time when paired with a camel blazer and khaki jumpsuit.



Anthropologie Puffy Braided Satin Headband $24

You’ll want one of these in every color. Understated and elegant, this is a classic padded headband that we all need in our closets.



Jennifer Behr Czarina Headband $450

Perfect for a day when you want to sparkle, this gem-covered headband can be your crown for the day. Its delicate nature makes every piece unique, and will be sure to turn heads.



Free People Frida Headband $168

Handmade and a unique standout, this padded headband is a delicate piece that you’ll cherish forever.



8 Other Reasons Jenn Headband $14

I can give you 8 Other Reasons you need this headband, but you really only need one: elevated ponytails. Padded headbands are a great way to take your updo to the next level when you need a bit of inspiration.



Madewell Puffy Braided Headband $22

Boho chic and available in five fun patterns and colors, this statement piece hits the mark when it comes to having fun with your hair.



Prada High-Shine Headband $440

If you want to splurge, this one's for you. This padded headband from Prada will have everyone mesmerized with its voluminous height and vibrant color.

