Pacifica's New Vitamin C Products Will Give You a Golden Hour Glow

Although some New Year’s resolutions feel impossible to keep, upping the ante on your skincare routine this year can be as easy as adding a great vitamin C product into your daily ritual. If you’re looking for something to help you get started, consider Pacifica’s new additions to its Glow Baby line, which now includes the Glow Baby Hydrodew Moisture Gel ($18), Glow Baby Super Lit Enzyme Scrub ($14), and Glow Baby Super Lit SPF Lotion ($20). All these products work to brighten the complexion, and are cruelty-free and vegan. But the best part? They’re all just under $20.

The Inspiration

So, what sets the Glow Baby line apart from other vitamin C products on the market? Sunsets, obviously. “What inspired me to create the Glow Baby line is the California sunsets and how your skin looks during the ‘golden hour,’” Brook Harvey-Taylor, Founder & CEO of Pacifica Beauty, reveals to Byrdie exclusively. “I wanted to bottle that up into something that can be used daily to promote that glow.” Harvey-Taylor mentioned that when she was first working on this line, Pacifica’s cosmetic chemist taught her that free radicals could actually be the detriment to that sought-after glow. “Think of [free radicals] like rust on your skin—oils and dirt oxidize [and cause] damage, like rust on steel. Antioxidants help prevent oxidation [and act like] ‘sealants’ with benefits. I was super inspired by using Vitamin C combined with Kakadu plum, known to help fade pigmentation, even skin tone, and improve texture.”

The Collection

The new products join Pacifica's Glow Baby vitamin C line, which already includes the Glow Baby Booster Serum ($18), Glow Baby Brightening Face Wash ($10), Glow Baby Liquid Exfoliant ($16), and many more. To ring in the new year, Pacifica is launching three new products to fill in the gaps in the current Glow Baby lineup:

Glow Baby Super Lit Enzyme Scrub: If attaining a post-holiday glow is what you're looking for, this enzyme scrub is your ticket to baby-bum soft and glowing skin. This product has not one, not two, but three different types of exfoliation: glycolic and lactic acid (chemical exfoliation), rice starch (physical exfoliation), and pineapple and papaya enzymes (exfoliating enzymes). This formula is enriched with vitamin C to brighten the complexion and even out any hyperpigmentation. Harvey-Taylor reveals that this enzyme scrub is “probably a fast second” favorite of hers—it’s a must-have if you’re after whisking away dry skin cells to enhance your dewy complexion hiding underneath.

Glow Baby Hydrodew Moisture Gel: Of course, a good exfoliating routine is only as great as the moisturizer you use afterward to upkeep the moisture barrier’s integrity. This moisturizer contains Pacifica’s proprietary 11% Glowphoria Complex, which includes vitamin C, Kakadu plum, grape juice, pumpkin, and niacinamide. All these products work overtime to add a sunset-like glow to your skin while fading hyperpigmentation and soaking into the skin with its gel-like texture.

Glow Baby Super Lit SPF Lotion: Antioxidants and SPF go hand in hand to protect against both UV and free radical damage, so consider this like your two-in-one vitamin C serum and sunscreen. This formula contains vitamin C to add a glow while warding off free radicals, while a mineral zinc oxide provides physical protection against UV rays. But that’s not all: this formula also includes vitamin E and Kakadu plum to up the ante on antioxidant protection, while apple cell extract smooths out the skin and plumps fine lines and wrinkles.

