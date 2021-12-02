25 Oversized Knit Sweaters to Get Lost in This Winter

While cold temperatures can sometimes take the pep out of your step, you must admit that your winter wardrobe can capture your personality. Yes, we love a puffer jacket, boots, gloves, and a thick scarf, but when it's cold outside, one of the first things that you think of is a warm and cuddly sweater. And if you can't think of a good reason to get one for yourself, they make a great gift during the holiday season. Below, 25 of our favorite oversized knit sweaters that can round out any look and help you to enjoy sweater season.

J.Crew Ribbed-Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck sweater $288

There is nothing plusher than cashmere, and this fine sweater from J.Crew is a standout. Its oversized turtleneck style is pure luxury. Tuck it into your favorite pair of wide-leg wool pants, and you have captured what hot chocolate feels like.

Banana Republic Oversized Merino-Cashmere Sweater $249

Banana Republic has always been about beautiful staple pieces that rarely go out of style, and this merino-cashmere sweater is a must-have. Stay warm and comfy by wearing a crisp white shirt beneath.

Gap Oversized Funnel-Neck Sweater $69.95

Cool as ever is this oversized sweater from Gap. If you want to be warm but aren't a fan of a full turtleneck, this mockneck is perfect for you. Throw it on with your comfy boyfriend jeans, and you have a great weekend look.



Old Navy Oversized Voop-Neck Cotton-Stretch Tunic Sweater $29.97

It is hard not to love a winter white sweater, and this cotton sweater is great for get-togethers this season. The best part about this neutral color is that it pairs well we every color in your closet.



Anthropologie Oversized Cuffed Cardigan $130

The best thing about a cardigan is how versatile it is, and this one can be worn over shirts, tanks, or tees.



Zara Long Ripped Knit Sweater $49.90

A plush V-neck sweater like this one from Zara is the bold winter staple you need. It is perfect for days when you want to be casual but still look intentional.



River Island Cable Knit Tunic Sweater $90

The best pieces of clothing are the ones that can do double—and sometimes—triple duty. This sweater dress does just that. It can be worn with a pair of tights and tall boots, over leggings, or belted on top of a midi skirt.



Free People Moira Oversize Ballet Neck Sweater $148

Free People understands the importance of stretch, and how it makes layering easy breezy. This oversized knit sweater with a ballet neck will help carry any outfit, but it would look exceptionally lovely with cigarette-style pant and your favorite flats.



Calvin Klein Jeans Oversized Turtleneck Sweater $79.50 $39.75

It can be trickc to find something to wear on casual Fridays, but this Calvin Klein oversized turtleneck will pair well with a pair of black skinny pants and slouch boots.



Taylor Jay Berry Cowl Sweater Dress $124

This Taylor Jay cowl neck sweater is just the sophistication you need to spice up your closet. Wear it with a pair of body-enhancing jeans for a fun night out with friends.



Madewell Space-Dyed Staley V-Neck Pullover Sweater $59.99

Madewell jeans are fantastic, and their sweaters are pretty cute too. Wear this with brown, beige, white, or blue denim for a casual Saturday afternoon look.



Everlane The Texture Cotton Cardigan $110

A versatile cardi may not seem an automatic thought when looking for an oversized knit sweater, but they are a great way to take a fall dress into winter. They also work well in the spring when the temps are still a little cool.



L.L. Bean Women's Signature Ragg Wool Open Cardigan $129

A long button-less cardigan like this one from L.L. Bean begs to be belted and worn atop a blouse and a pencil skirt.



A New Day Slouchy Mock Turtleneck Pullover Sweater $25 $17.50

If you are not a fan of a typical turtleneck, then try this slouchy mockneck. It will keep you warm without feeling restricted. For days when extra warmth is required, you can simply add a scarf.



Express Camo Print Cowl Neck Tunic Sweater $98 $58.80

While beige is a neutral color, it doesn't have to be boring. Try this camo print tunic sweater from Express with a bold pair of pants.



American Eagle Soft & Cozy Mixed Stitch Sweater $59.95 $41.96

This pullover sweater can help you achieve a pulled together look for a weekend away with friends. Keep things simple and wear it with jeans.



Tyler McGillivary Drip Sweater $310

Stay dripping in this bright and bold paint drip sweater from Tyler McGillivary.



Rowing Blazers "WTFIGO" Sweater $295

Don't know? Then let it be known.



Ann Taylor Waffle Belted Cardigan $109

Complete your office look with this waffle textured cardigan. It's versatility allows you to throw over a tank top or dress.



Jakke Carrie Sweater $268

For the days when you have no idea what to wear, this can be your go-to choice. A cardigan? A sweater? Why not wear both?



Kule The Remus Smile $398

For those extra dreary days when you just need some pops of color and a smiley face on your arm. This cashmere cardigan will do the trick.



Apparis Marcella Cardigan $150

If it's a little too cold for the ubiquitous green shirt, this cardigan will give you the same energy with some extra warmth.



Free People Milo Pullover $148.00

Balloon sleeves are quite the trend right now, but the drop shoulder with ribbed cuffs style of this Free People sweater is the relaxed version that will be a staple beyond this season. Find yourself some neutral-toned lace-up boots and pair them with beige-hued denim for a Sunday afternoon walk in the park.

Ashley Stewart Stripe Boucle Sweater $49.50 $24.75

A long cardigan is a chic way of skipping a jacket on a cool day. They keep you looking pulled together as well as toasty. Wear a knotted tee beneath with a cool pair of faux leather pants or leggings for a cool and casual look.



Nap Turtleneck Textured Wool Jumper $78

For those days when it is cold snowy outside you need full protection. This roll neck 100% wool knit sweater is just what you need to add as the warm layer over a long sleeved tee. Throw on your favorite pair of corduroys, Sorel Boots, gloves, scarf and puffer coat and you are ready to toss snowballs.

