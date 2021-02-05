3 Helpful (and Shockingly Easy) Tips to Overhauling Your Wardrobe

Like many people, I often picture the perfect version of my life—the one where I finally have all my shit together. In this version, I cut back on Netflix. I cook meals exclusively from scratch. I compost. All of my plants survive. I don’t spend $25 on coffee every week, and instead make it at home. And above all, I finally have my wardrobe figured out. This dream isn’t so much about discovering my personal style as it is about being thoughtful about what I own. I’ve always been on a mission to stop accumulating piles of stuff, but never succeeded in cleaning out my wardrobe once and for all. That’s why I created a set of rules to help me overhaul my wardrobe on a weekly, monthly, and yearly basis.

I decided to approach this goal the same way I have any other success venture. When I wanted to build exercise into my daily routine, I didn’t start by going from zero to six or seven a week. Instead, I started with one workout per week and the next month, I did two per week. By the end of 2020, I was working out six or seven days a week, every week, and the process never felt impossible. It was a habit that stuck. This is what I want for keeping my closet clean—a habit that felt built in to my routine consistently, rather than something I did once or twice a year on a whim. I sat down and wrote out a plan to clean out my wardrobe once and for all. Below, find what I came up with.