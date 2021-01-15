3 Energy-Boosting Outdoor Workouts

Going outside can be both motivational and a nice way to change up your workout routine. Weather notwithstanding, the outdoors offers fresh air, vitamin D, and plenty of room to try out various exercises. One study also showed that, compared with exercising indoors, exercising outside was associated with increased energy and greater feelings of revitalization.
If you’re ready to break a little sweat outside—whether that’s at the beach, a nearby grassy lawn, or an urban park—here are three outdoor workouts that will get your mind and body moving.
Please note: While some of these moves were shot inside, they're perfect for doing on any flat surface outside.
Workout 1: Full Body Outdoor Workout by Fit Body Creator Anna Victoria
You can do this high-intensity, low-impact workout from Fit Body creator Anna Victoria anywhere. It targets your whole body, from your legs and glutes to your back, arms, and core. “Since it combines both strength training and high-intensity moves, it will help you increase muscle tone and burn fat simultaneously,” says Victoria.
Stiff-Leg Deadlift
- Stand with your legs about hip-width apart.
- Hinge your hips and simultaneously lower your torso. This movement should be initiated from the hips and your back should follow.
- As you hinge your hips, keep your knees in line with your toes and prevent them from caving in. Have a slight bend to your knees as you hinge down.
- Push up through your feet and squeeze your glutes and hamstrings, and return to the starting position.
- Inhale as you hinge and lower your torso, exhale as you stand.
- Do 15 reps.
Sumo Squat and Toe Raise
- Stand with your legs wide in a sumo position (feet slightly pointed out).
- Squat down, keeping your core tight. Push your knees out but keep them in line with your ankles to prevent your knees from collapsing in.
- Once you're in the lowered squat position, raise onto your tippy toes for a brief second.
- Push your heels, and squeeze your glutes and inner thighs to stand from the squat.
- Inhale as you squat down, exhale as your stand.
- Do 15 reps.
Lunge and Knee Raise
- Stand tall and step forward with one foot.
- Lunge down and keep your front knee in line with your toes to prevent it from caving in. Keep your hips neutral and your back tall in order to avoid arching the lower back and rounding the upper back. Focus on dropping your back knee as you go into the lunge vs. shifting forward with your front knee.
- Push through your front foot and heel, and bring the back foot and knee up to your chest.
- Return to the starting position.
- Inhale as you lunge down, exhale as you stand.
- Do five reps on each side.
Squat Pulse
- Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart.
- Lower into a squat. Keep your core tight and your knees in line with your toes.
- Push up through your heels, engaging your glutes and inner thighs, to a half squat position.
- Pulse this movement up and down.
- Breathe continuously throughout.
- Do 20 reps.
Bicep Curl and Reverse Press
- Hold a dumbbell in each hand, engage your core, keep your elbows down and close to the body. Curl the weights up to your shoulders.
- Immediately push your arms up over your head, keeping your wrists in line with one another and elbows slightly bent.
- Inhale as your lower the dumbbells, and exhale as your curl and press.
- Do 10 reps.
Shoulder Press
- Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Start with arms at 90 degrees, upper arms parallel to the ground.
- Press the dumbbells up above your head, then return to the starting 90-degree angle position.
- Bring the dumbbells to your chest, palms facing each other, and press the weight above your head. Inhale as you lower the weight each time, and exhale as you press.
- Do 10 reps.
Dumbbell Uppercuts
- Hold a dumbbell in each hand with the dumbbell at shoulder height. Your arms should be close to your body, and your palms facing each other.
- Press one dumbbell up at a time, rotating your torso and squeezing your glutes in the process. Keep your shoulders down away from your ears and your wrist above your elbow. Your core should be tight and avoid leaning back.
- Breathe continuously throughout.
- Do eight reps on each side.
Single Arm Dumbbell Snatch
- Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width.
- Hold a dumbbell in one hand close to and in front of your body.
- Squat down and touch the dumbbell to the ground, keeping your chest up.
- Stand and lead with your elbow, using the momentum of your body to snatch the dumbbell all the way above your head. As you snatch the dumbbell, keep your core tight and your heels and hips down, and keep the dumbbell close to your body as you pull it overhead.
- Slowly lower the weight down to your shoulder as you return to the start position.
- Inhale as you lower the weight, exhale as you snatch the weight up.
- Do 15 reps on each side.
Outdoor Burner Workout by Fit Body Trainer Brittany Lupton
Short on time but still want to get an effective exercise session in? Try this no-equipment, outdoor workout by Fit Body Trainer Brittany Lupton. “You will really feel this in your lower body and core, with a little hunt of shoulders, thanks to the mountain climbers. The workout is a circuit to really get that heart pumping and leave you feeling sweaty and accomplished in about 15 minutes.”
In this circuit, do each exercise for 30 seconds and then rest for 30 seconds. If you’re looking for a challenge, do each exercise for 40 seconds on and 20 seconds of rest.
Repeat the entire circuit three times with 1-2 minutes of rest in between circuits.
Skater Jumps
- From a standing position, push off your left leg and jump to the right, landing on your right foot with your right knee slightly bent and your left foot crossing behind you with your toe touching the ground.
- Then, push off your right leg and jump to the left onto your left foot, with the right leg crossing behind you and lightly touching the ground.
- Repeat this back and forth. Your movements should resemble roller skating.
Squats
- Stand with your feet shoulder width apart, back straight, chest up, core tight.
- Drop your hips back like you’re sitting in a chair. Your goal should be to get your hamstrings parallel with the ground (not everyone can do this, just do your best).
- Flex your glutes and stand back up to complete the squat motion.
Alternating Lunges
- With your feet shoulder width apart, take a large step forward with your right leg and lower your body toward the floor, forming a 90-degree angle with both legs at the bottom of the lunge.
- Push off your right leg rising back to the starting position.
- Repeat with the other side. Tip: Keep your weight in the front heel.
Mountain Climbers
- Start in a high plank position with your shoulders above your wrists (think push-up position), your back flat, and your core tight.
- Bring your right knee to your chest.
- As you’re bringing your right leg back to the starting position, push off your left leg, bringing it to your chest, and repeat.
- Alternate bringing your left and right legs to your chest and continue until time is up.
Bicycles
- Lay on your back with both legs straight out and your feet six inches off the ground.
- Bend your right knee up to your chest.
- As you’re straightening your right leg, bend your left knee up to your chest, and alternate like this until your time is up. Really focus on keeping your lower back on the mat and flexing your core.
Yoga Flow With Fit Body Trainer Martina Sergi
This five-flow, no-equipment yoga workout from Fit Body trainer Martina Sergi can help you focus on your breath and recenter your body.
Flow 1
Sit on your knees and heels and close your eyes for 10 breaths
Cat-Cow
- Start on your hands and knees, your shoulders over your wrists and your hips over your knees.
- Inhale, drop your belly towards the mat, and raise your head and chest (cow).
- Exhale, draw your belly to your spine, arch your back, and drop your head (cat).
- Repeat 5 times.
Rotation hips x5 each direction both legs
- Start on your hands and knees, shoulders above your wrists and hips above your knees.
- Lift your left leg back in a 90-degree angle, so your thigh is parallel to the floor.
- Rotate your left leg so your knee points to the left with your thigh perpendicular to your body and your shin parallel and pointing away from your body.
- Bring your knee back down to the floor.
- Repeat on the other side. Do five rotations in each direction on both legs.
Down dog heels up and down
- Start on your hands and knees, shoulders above your wrists and hips above your knees.
- Exhale, lift your knees, and lift your hips to the sky, straightening your legs.
- Bend your right leg and lift your right heel. Place your heel on the ground.
- Bend your left leg and lift your left heel.
- Repeat 5 times.
Down Dog
- Start on your hands and knees, shoulders above your wrists and hips above your knees.
- Exhale, lift your knees, and lift your hips to the sky, straightening your legs.
- Hold for five breaths.
Ragdoll
- Stand with your feet hip-width apart
- Hold on to your opposite elbows, and bend forward, drawing youtube torso towards your legs, letting your head and neck relax. Hold for five breaths.
- Slowly stand back up.
Flow 2
Down dog
- Start on your hands and knees, shoulders above your wrists and hips above your knees.
- Exhale, lift your knees, and lift your hips to the sky, straightening your legs.
From down dog position, inhale, step your feet to the outside of your hands.
- Push your weight back into your hips and lower your body down into an active squat.
Exhale, straighten the legs to standing with your hands in prayer position.
Inhale, push your weight back into your hips and lower your body down into an active squat.
Exhale, go into a plank position, with your shoulders above your wrists.
- Lower your body, keeping your back straight, into a push-up.
Inhale, go into a modified balasana (Child’s Pose). Extend your arms in front of you, and push your weight back into your hips.
- Push your body forward into a straight line, press down lightly with your hands, and lift your chest up into a cobra pose. Keep your shoulders down, into a cobra pose.
Exhale, lift up into a plank, keeping your back straight.
- Lower down into a push-up.
- Inhales into a modified balsana.
- Push your body forward into cobra pose.
Exhale, lift your knees and hips and go into Down Dog.
Repeat the flow five times.
Flow 3
Warrior 3 to Leg Up Stand. Start in a lunge position with your right leg bent in front and your left leg straight and back.
- Put your hands in prayer position. Lean forward and lift your back leg to hip height, keeping your back flat and your chest parallel to the ground, your gaze down slightly in front of you.
- With your weight on your right leg, keep your left leg straight and move it in front of your body until it’s parallel to the ground.
- Repeat five times.
Hold your leg up stand for five breaths.
Warrior 3 squats
- While in Warrior 3 pose, do a small squat with your standing leg.
- Repeat five times.
High Lunge
- Place your back leg on the floor, keeping your front leg bent. Reach your arms above your head and hold for five breaths.
Warrior 2
- From a high lunge, bend your front (right) legt, lower your arms to shoulder height into a T, palms down, and turn your torso to the left. Point your left foot out, and keep your gaze forward. Hold for five breaths.
Reverse Warrior
- Bring your left hand to the back of the left thigh, and lift your right arm straight up, keeping it close to your head. Sink a little lower, lift your chest, and keep your gaze up towards your fingertips. Hold for five breaths
Side Angle
- Reach your right arm forward and bring it down to the floor, to the inside of your right leg. Open up your body to the left and raise your left arm up to the sky, follow your hands with your gaze. Hold for five breaths
Goddess
- Return to a standing position. Point both feet out, put your hands in prayer position in front of your chest, and squat down, keeping your knees over your toes. Hold for five breaths.
Prasarita Padottanasana
- Straighten your legs. Lift your chest and lean your torso forward towards the ground. Place your hands on the ground, fingers pointing forward.
Repeat everything with the other leg.
Repeat the flow two times.
Flow 4
Low Lunge-Half Splits
- Start in a low lunge, with your front knee directly over your toes and your back leg resting on the ground with your back foot pointed back. Place your hands on your front thigh and raise your chest.
- Lean back, straighten your front leg and bend your back leg into a 90-degree angle. Bend your torso over your front leg.
- Repeat five times.
Low Lunge and Quad Stretch
- Go back into a low lunge position. Keeping your hips pointing forward, pull your back foot up towards your butt into a squad stretch. Hold for give breaths.
Half Splits
- Release your back foot, go back into a half split position. Hold for five breaths.
Lizard
- From a Down Dog position, step your right foot forward to the outside of your right hand. Bring your elbows to the floor, keep your back leg strong, and hold for five breaths
Pigeon
- Lower your front leg to the floor, bending your knee towards your right hand. Keep your back leg straight and flat on the floor. Square your hips and keep your chest lifted. Hold for five breaths.
Repeat everything with the other leg.
Flow 5
Paschimottanasana
- Sit on the ground with your legs directly in front of you. Inhale and lean forward at the hips, lowering your torso towards your legs. Grab your feet, ankles, or shins, and hold for five breaths.
Modified Ardha Matsyendrasana
- Sit on the ground with your legs directly in front of you. Keep your right leg straight, and flex your right foot. Cross your left leg over your right leg, placing your foot on the outside of your right thigh. Rotate your torso to the left, and put your right elbow on the outside of your left knee. Gently press and hold for five breaths. Repeat on both legs.
Savasana
- Lie down on your back with your legs apart and your arms at your sides, palms up. Relax your body and breath.