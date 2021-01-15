3 Energy-Boosting Outdoor Workouts

Going outside can be both motivational and a nice way to change up your workout routine. Weather notwithstanding, the outdoors offers fresh air, vitamin D, and plenty of room to try out various exercises. One study also showed that, compared with exercising indoors, exercising outside was associated with increased energy and greater feelings of revitalization.

If you’re ready to break a little sweat outside—whether that’s at the beach, a nearby grassy lawn, or an urban park—here are three outdoor workouts that will get your mind and body moving.

Please note: While some of these moves were shot inside, they're perfect for doing on any flat surface outside.

Workout 1: Full Body Outdoor Workout by Fit Body Creator Anna Victoria

You can do this high-intensity, low-impact workout from Fit Body creator Anna Victoria anywhere. It targets your whole body, from your legs and glutes to your back, arms, and core. “Since it combines both strength training and high-intensity moves, it will help you increase muscle tone and burn fat simultaneously,” says Victoria.