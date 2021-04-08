I don’t know if Ouidad's Curl Quencher Hydrafusion Intense Curl Cream will work for everyone with kinky, coily hair, but my curls were hydrated and defined, even if the cream didn’t prevent shrinkage.

Another week, another wash day. My curls are under wraps most of the time because there isn’t any place to go these days. But, now and then, I like to let my curls shine in all their kinky glory. Even though I am using less product, I still can’t get enough of finding the right curl cream for my coily curls. I’ve tried more curl creams than you can imagine and even gave them up for a few years for gels. However, the extra hydration curl creams can provide is unmatched.

So I’m ready to add a few more brands of curl cream to my collection. Ouidad is a line many curly girls have raved about for years. Ouidad's Curl Quencher Hydrafusion Intense Curl Cream is a highly-rated cream that moisturizes, combats frizz, and elongates curls—all the things I love in a product. I’m going to share how this fan-favorite fared on my 4 type curls.

Ouidad's Curl Quencher Hydrafusion Intense Curl Cream Best for: Curly and coily hair textures Uses: Hydrating and styling curls Key Ingredients: Milk thistle and sweet almond extract Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $26 About the Brand: Founded by Ouidad in 1983, the beauty pioneer opened her first namesake salon for curly hair. The brand has since expanded into a full product line and has salons in New York, Los Angeles, and Fort Lauderdale.

About My Hair: Low porosity, 4c, color-treated with lots of shrinkage

My type 4c hair is pretty predictable. Well, when I say predictable, I mean I know what methods work on my hair, but I can’t guarantee how the elements affect it. I know for sure that my hair loves water and needs lots of it to ensure any product can penetrate the cuticle. Each week, I cleanse, condition, deep condition with heat, and then apply my products. I’ve dwindled my hair product usage to three items: a leave-in, cream, and gel.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Ingredients: Strengthening and moisturizing

The key ingredients in this cream are milk thistle and sweet almond extract. Milk thistle is derived from a spiky plant with purple flowers and white veins, called the Silybum marianum plant. The plant has both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help protect the scalp and hair from sun damage and free radicals. Meanwhile, almond oil is an emollient that contains vitamin E, oleic acid, and linoleic acid that are attributed to strengthening and repairing hair.

The Packaging: Easy to use with a pump

Packaging with a pump is my favorite. I did a search to find out whether Ouidad products were recyclable, but I couldn’t find much information.

When I pumped the cream onto my fingers, I immediately noticed the rich consistently.

The Feel: Hydrating and rich

My hair loves products that are a little on the heavier side because it helps give my curls some weight to combat shrinkage while hydrating. Ouidad's cream is very rich and creamy.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Results: Great for definition, but did nothing for my shrinkage

I applied the rich cream to my soaking wet hair section by section. The cream had a pretty good slip and glided onto my coils with ease for the most part.

However, a little more slip would have been useful. I used three pumps on each of the four sections of my hair. I sat under the dryer to set my curls and finish up drying them with a diffuser once they're 90 percent dry. I loved my curls’ definition, especially at the front of my head, where my curls are loosest. However, the sides and back of my hair had lots of shrinkage, frizz, and little definition.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Value: Could be bigger for the price

I would like to have more product for $26. My hair is dense and relatively long, so this little bit of product won’t last as long as the other creams I typically use.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

