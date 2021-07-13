Ouai formulated its Hand Crème with shea butter and coconut oil to truly hydrate and restore even the driest of hands. Try it for yourself and you'll see the incredible results.

We put the Ouai Hand Crème to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Keeping your hands clean is of the utmost importance, but when that is taken care of, hydration is the next issue to tackle. Dry, cracked skin, flaking, rashes, and bleeding are a few painful symptoms of stripping the natural oils from our skin without moisturizing afterward.

I generally keep a moisturizing product within arm's reach at all times, but I’m always on the lookout for something that can last through the day so I don’t have to constantly reapply. Could Ouai's Hand Crème be the solution? Continue reading to hear my honest thoughts.

Ouai Hand Crème Best for: Dry skin Uses: Moisturizing hands Potential Allergens: None Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $24 About the Brand: Ouai, pronounced “way,” is an innovative hair care line founded by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin. Based on the effortless chic of Parisian beauty, Ouai offers a wide range of products for beauty lovers.

About My Skin: Can you say dry?

The skin on my hands is drastically different from the skin on the rest of my body. Although I moisturize each morning, my hands never fail to dry up in the short walk from my house to my car. I reapply lotion and by the time I get to work, the vicious cycle continues.

The Feel: Silky smooth

Nicole Pulyado/Design by Cristina Cianci.

Ouai's Hand Crème is silky smooth to the touch. The lightweight formula melts into skin upon application but leaves a slight residue while drying, something I always dread as my hands slip on doorknobs and my phone slides through my hands. Fortunately, this only lasts a minute or two and dries down to a creamy matte finish. After the hand cream sets, it’s undetectable on the skin. I adore how I don’t feel like I have greasy lotion on—I’m just left with super soft hands.

The Ingredients: Naturally nourishing

Coconut oil is a natural oil used to hydrate and smooth skin, and murumuru butter is an anti-inflammatory ingredient that soothes irritated skin.

The Results: Soft to the touch

Nicole Pulyado/Design by Cristina Cianci

After using Ouai's Hand Crème, I found my hands incredibly soft, smooth, and fragrant. Unlike many other lotions and creams, this one doesn’t require constant reapplication. In fact, a dime-sized amount of product was all I needed to transform the state of my hands.

From dry to silky in a few moments, this lightweight cream feels comfortable on the skin. My hands are left soft, but never greasy. While the hydration from the cream lasts, the scent fades somewhat quickly. It’s certainly not a dealbreaker, but I’m always sad to have the scent go.

The Scent: Sweet florals

Ouai infused Rue St. Honoré, its French-inspired signature scent, into the Hand Crème for a luxurious experience. Notes of violet, gardenia, and white musk create a garden of fragrances for the user. This hand cream transports the wearer to the very Parisian street it was named after.

The Value: Perfect price per ounce

Ouai's Hand Crème retails for $24. This buys you 3 oz. of product, a good amount considering a little product goes a long way with the concentrated formula.

Similar Products: You have options

Bath and Body Works Restorative Hand Cream: The Restorative Hand Cream from Bath and Body Works ($7.50) features nourishing shea butter and vitamin E to restore dry hands. It comes in more than 30 incredible scents and can hold its own against Ouai's luxury competitor, which is good considering they both cost about $7 per ounce of product. Although the Bath & Body Works Hand Creams have worked pretty well for me in the past, it’s nice to have Ouai’s elevated signature fragrance for a classic scent.

Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Hand Cream: Not only does Caudalie's Vinoperfect ($20) moisturize hands, but it also evens skin tone thanks to viniferine, a powerful brightening ingredient. It removes dark spots, plumps crepey skin, and hydrates your hands, all with one cream.