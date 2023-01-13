The Ouai Hair Oil is an essential for those with color-treated, very damaged hair. This multitasking oil has the potential to revive frizzy, crunchy hair while delivering a luxurious, just-out-of-the-salon feel.

We put Ouai's Hair Oil to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I'll be frank: I've been wreaking havoc on my hair. I've dabbled in bleach, semi-permanent dyes, toners, and hot tools more than I care to admit. It's gotten to the point that my hair only looks nice when I heat style it, which inevitably causes more damage. In a last ditch effort to make my hair feel healthier, I've been reaching for more emollient products.

The latest product I've been trying out is the Ouai Hair Oil. This hair oil has been popping up on my feed as a product that nourishes damaged, dry strands while feeling totally lightweight. Read ahead to learn about my experience and how the oil made my processed hair feel soft and healthy again.



Ouai Hair Oil Best for: All hair types, especially those with dryness or damage. Uses: A multitasking hair oil that seals split ends, protects hair, and prevents heat and UV damage. Potential allergens: Not likely Active ingredients: African galanga, ama, and Asian borage oils Byrdie Clean? No; contains BHT. Price: $28 About the brand: Founded by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, Ouai is known for its quality lines of hair and body products and premium fragrances. The brand makes community interests a priority and often develops new offerings based on popular demand.

About My Hair: Slightly wavy and over-processed

I have straight hair with a very slight wave that's medium in thickness and dry along the lengths. Even with hair masks, my hair can look stringy and dry when not styled, thanks to all the damage I've inflicted on it. I tend to gravitate to products that moisturize without weighing my strands down.

The Feel: Slippery, but not sticky

The Ouai Hair Oil is a very smooth, lightweight oil. It has slip and melts into your hands and hair when applied. It quickly absorbs without leaving residue or any added weight.

The Results: Smooth, sleek strands

Jana Marie Calaor/Design by Tiana Crispino

I applied three to four pumps with my hands to damp, freshly washed hair, starting by focusing on my dry ends and working my way up to the root, gently brushing the tangles away. Upon application, the oil immediately absorbed, giving my hair enough slickness for a detangling brush to gently go through. This product allows my hair to air dry the way it did before the bleach damage—soft, bouncy, and with less flyaways.

The Value: Lots of bang for your buck

At $28, Ouai Hair Oil is a great deal, considering you're getting a multitasking product that leaves your hair soft and glossy, but also features one of Ouai’s luxurious, signature scents. Its price point is right in the middle for products that deliver a similar experience. A mini size is also available for $14 if you want to give the product a try before committing to the full bottle.

Similar Products: You've got options

EVA NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Split End Mender: This multitasking hair product ($14) smooths, seals, and strengthens hair while providing UV protection. It smells divine, but it can leave a slight oily residue if you apply too much.

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil: This multitasking, reparative styling oil ($28) minimizes frizz, repairs, and protects hair. We tested it in the Byrdie lab and found it to be our overall favorite.

Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother: Another standout option from Olaplex, this reparative styling treatment ($28) has a thicker, viscous consistency, but its fragrance is lighter for those who are sensitive to scents.