Since using the Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil, my skin has never felt better. It absorbs quickly and glides on easily without feeling greasy. This oil has made a noticeable difference in the appearance and texture of my skin, and it's definitely worth a try if you're in the market for a new body care product.

We put the Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Oils have left quite an impact on beauty trends in the last few years—we've seen the craze over lip oils (such as the Dior Lip Glow Oil), oil-based makeup removers, and an ever-increasing amount of hair and face oils. Now, another oil-based category that's slowly on the rise is body oils. We may know they exist, but it's common to overlook them in favor of lotions, creams, or butters. In hopes of finding a good body oil that provides a nourishing glow while avoiding stickiness or greasiness, I decided to try the Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil. The brand claims that this bestseller will improve skin elasticity and moisture over the course of two weeks—so does it live up to the test? Keep reading for my full review to learn if the Osea body oil is the next best thing.

Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil Best for: Most skin types, although those with sensitive skin should be careful. Uses: A daily body oil that provides deep hydration, smoothing properties, and a full-body glow. Hero ingredients: Undaria seaweed, white lupin flower, botanical oil blend Potential allergens: Grapefruit peel oil Price: $52 About the brand: Founded in 1996, Osea is a skincare company that has harnessed the benefits of seaweed to create a portfolio of nourishing, healing products. The brand prides itself on prioritizing naturally derived ingredients for its body and skincare products. A pioneer in the "clean beauty" movement before it was as popular as it is, Osea continues to grow worldwide while keeping a focus on quality and sustainability.

About My Skin: Dry no matter the season

I have pretty dry skin, so if a product claims to be hydrating, it instantly catches my eye. Lately, I've become interested in adding more oils to my routine, and a big favorite of mine is Luc Otto's The Cold Pressed Clean Oil Cleanser + Makeup Remover ($42). Another option I love is the Summer Fridays Pool Time Glowing Body Oil, which I mostly use on special occasions for the shimmer effect it provides.

How to Apply: Slather onto dry or damp skin

The Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil is suitable for use on dry or damp skin. I chose to use it every morning after my showers, as I found that applying it over slightly wet skin made the product spread and absorb better. Unfortunately, the pump on my bottle malfunctioned and wouldn't open, so I had to remove it each time I used the product. Other than that issue, the application process was fairly easy and seamless.

The Feel: Lightweight and non-greasy

Karla Ayala

When I first applied Osea's Undaria Algae Body Oil in my hand, it felt light, but the texture became slightly thicker upon rubbing my hands together. Once on the skin, it feels almost nonexistent, but in a good way. You might expect a body oil to feel sticky or greasy, but I didn't experience that. I was definitely generous with how much product I applied for this reason, but I still didn't have to worry about leftover residue, as it quickly absorbed into my skin.

The Ingredients: Seaweed and nourishing oils

As with most body oils, Osea infused several nourishing, naturally derived oils and extracts into this product, including the brand's signature seaweed. A few standouts are as follows:

Undaria seaweed: This marine ingredient replenishes the moisture barrier and improves overall skin health.

This marine ingredient replenishes the moisture barrier and improves overall skin health. White lupin flower: This ingredient promotes firm, youthful-looking skin by improving contouring and elasticity.

This ingredient promotes firm, youthful-looking skin by improving contouring and elasticity. Sunflower seed oil: One of the most widely used plant oils in beauty products, sunflower oil can help replenish, strengthen, and soothe skin.

One of the most widely used plant oils in beauty products, sunflower oil can help replenish, strengthen, and soothe skin. Rice bran oil: Rice bran oil is full of nourishing and moisturizing fatty acids and antioxidants like vitamin E. Its properties can help with various skin concerns, including uneven tone and barrier repair.

The Results: Soft, radiant skin that gets better with time

Karla Ayala

After trying the Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil for the first time, my initial impression was that my skin quickly absorbed the product. There were no traces left behind—simply a healthy glow. The scent reminds me a bit of Starburst candies, but it's barely there and only smells strong if you bring the bottle to your nose.

Following two weeks of using the product, I noticed increased softness in my skin and no bad reactions, so I would say that this oil worked well on my sensitive skin. This body oil was a rich and luxurious addition to my daily routine, and it successfully provides a hydrated glow without any sticky, greasy feeling.

The Value: A worthwhile splurge

Osea's Undaria Algae Body Oil currently retails for $52 for a 5-oz. bottle. It's definitely on the pricier end for body care, but the cost is justified due to the amount of product you get and the high-quality formula. This body oil soaks in impressively quickly, so you can integrate it into your morning routine without worrying about the impact on your clothes. If you're in the market for a luxe-feeling body oil that boosts hydration and glow while being easy to use, this is well worth spending the extra coins on. If you want to try the product but aren't ready to fully commit, a 1-oz. travel size is available for $16.

Similar Products: You've got options

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Nourishing Dry Body Oil: Kiehl's Creme de Corps Nourishing Dry Body Oil ($40) deeply hydrates skin with squalane and grapeseed oil. It's fast-absorbing and has a sweet, vanilla-like scent. It's a slightly more accessible value than Osea's option but can feel greasy at times, so which to go with depends on your priority.

OleHenriksen Firmly Yours Toning Dry Body Oil: The OleHenriksen Firmly Yours Toning Dry Body Oil ($45) improves firmness, boosts elasticity, and delivers hydration to the skin. Like the Osea body oil, it doesn't leave that slippery, greasy residue on the skin. Although the price point is lower, you get much less product than with Osea, leaving the latter to be a better value.