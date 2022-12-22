The Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream is a game-changing product when it comes to brightening and de-puffing, so as long as you don't find the slight camphor-like smell too off-putting, you're sure to enjoy the benefits that come with consistent use. Get ready for a world in which you say “Good morning” and your eyes look like they're on the same page–or in this case, same face.

I’ve been told that my eyes are one of my best features–come through, all of my almond-eyed people–but at times, they still struggle to look their finest. Late nights and early mornings are par for the course for me because of my long work hours, and although I try to get at least six hours of beauty sleep every night, most mornings I initially look like I haven't slept a wink.

My morning face features eyes that are typically still tired from the hard work they put in the day before—they're always a bit puffy, and my under-eye area is home to persistent dark circles that I’m still hoping will miraculously disappear one day (a girl can always dream, right?). And the older I get, the more I’m starting to notice that the minutest of fine lines are attempting to move in on my face as well.

I’m always on the hunt for a good eye cream that can help me maintain my Bette Davis eyes, so I was excited to try the Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream to Brighten and Depuff with vitamin C and niacinamide. I know what you’re thinking, as I thought the exact same thing–that’s a mighty long name—but I was super excited to try this multitasking product that supposedly packs the power to address three of my concerns at once. This would be a game-changer for me, to be sure, if the product truly delivers on its claims.

So did this eye cream deliver on its hefty promises? Read on for my full review of the Origins GinZing Eye Cream.

Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream to Brighten and Depuff Best for: All skin types, especially those with prominent dark circles or a need for a hydration and energy boost. Uses: A daily eye cream that hydrates, reduces puffiness, and brightens under-eyes to minimize dark circles and tiredness for a refreshed result. Hero ingredients: Vitamin C, niacinamide, panax ginseng, caffeine

Founded in the early '90s, Origins offers conscious skincare products that do good for customers as well as for the planet. The formulas emphasize natural ingredients, and the brand has a major focus on sustainable practices, including being one of the first companies to create a cosmetics recycling program.

About My Skin: Oily, but balanced with a consistent routine

A little eye puffiness and dark circles aside, I'm tickled to say that I get constant compliments on my skin. That’s because I work at it: Keeping my skin clear and smooth takes some effort, and I don’t play when it comes to my deep-cleansing facials, at-home face masks, nightly serums, and use of other quality products to keep my skin looking tight, bright, and right.

I have oily skin, so I try to use products that are not too heavy and won't clog my pores, while simultaneously offering enough moisturizing benefits to support and protect my skin as it ages. Between my late nights, early mornings, and constant face wiping to keep the high shine in check, my under-eye area goes through a lot and is in constant need of a little extra TLC. The quest to find the perfect eye cream is constant and ongoing for me.

The Feel: Lightweight and deeply nourishing

Remember the look of calamine lotion, that pinkish substance that many of our parents would apply to our mosquito bites to soothe them? Upon opening up the small container that the eye cream comes in (it’s a touch bigger than Carmex lip balm), the hue and moist-looking nature of the product reminds me of the calming calamine of my youth. The feel of this product is light to the touch–its consistency almost lends itself to that of a gel, although upon application to my face, it became clear that the moisturizing benefits typical of a cream-based product are definitely present.

It takes a bit of manipulation to work the product into the under-eye area, which speaks to the rich formula. There’s also a pleasantly surprising cooling sensation after application, which I attribute to the ginseng and vitamin C. I didn’t necessarily feel a “tightening” of the under-eye area, but I will say that I believe the coffee beans and niacinamide, both known for their anti-inflammatory properties, worked their collective wonders to make my eyes feel happier. And more importantly, I think they looked happier, as in a bit brighter, after about two weeks of using the product.

The Ingredients: Brightening and energizing agents

The Origins GinZing Eye Cream is named after its hero ingredient panax ginseng, which works together with caffeine to boost the under-eye area's natural energy, restoring radiance and helping you to look less tired. Vitamin C plays a major role in the formula as well, as its brightening properties help reduce the appearance of dark circles. Topping off the powerhouse group, niacinamide both brightens and energizes to make the result that much more impressive.

The Results: Hydrated, energized under-eyes with minimal dark circles

After two weeks of applying the Origins GinZing Eye Cream every morning after cleansing and applying my moisturizer, I started to notice that my under-eye area appeared a bit less “tired” than usual, as well as noticeably brighter. I didn’t have to apply as much concealer to get the amount of dark circle coverage I like, which was a very good sign. The skin under my eyes welcomed the hydrating benefits of consistent use as well, and I appreciated the moisturizing and smoothing boost. A little bit of this product goes a long way, so you don’t have to apply too much or too often to reap its benefits. A few times, I double-dipped and applied some product in the evening right before bed, just because I’m extra like that, and I like to keep a good thing going.

The Value: A worthwhile multitasker

Origins boasts that its products dramatically improve the look and feel of your skin. I definitely think the GinZing Eye Cream can give you noticeable and distinct results with continued use, which makes it a good buy at $34. Eye creams can be expensive, so this is a pretty great deal for an organic, all-natural product that brightens, hydrates, and de-puffs. It's like having three separate products rolled into one, and since a little goes a long way, you get even more bang for your buck.

