Origins: Brand Review and 13 of the Best Products

Founded in the early '90s with nature, the environment, and a commitment to performance skincare in mind, Origins made a name for itself as a beauty industry pioneer. Rachel Lockett, vice president of marketing and consumer engagement for Origins North America, says that mission still rings true. “Origins combines high-quality plant, earth, and sea-based ingredients with non-toxic-to-skin alternatives and advanced science to create safe, high-performance products that deliver transformative results."

The Origins brand mantra is "never stop discovering," which Lockett says drives Origins to continue fusing the power of nature with the potency of science to bring the brand's vision to life. As the brand continues to move forward, its commitment to the environment remains. "For over a decade, Origins has partnered with various environmental non-profit organizations to 'Green The Planet,' planting one tree at a time to aid global reforestation initiatives and help combat the effects of climate change," Lockett tells us.

Origins FOUNDED BY: William P. Lauder, 1990 BASED IN: United States PRICING: $$ BEST KNOWN FOR: Natural skincare MOST POPULAR PRODUCTS: Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask To Clear Pores and Plantscription Multi-Powered Youth Serum OTHER BRANDS YOU’LL LOVE: Tata Harper, Pai, True Botanical Fun Fact: Origins was one of the first companies to create a cosmetics recycling program.

To further this commitment, in April 2021 Origins launched the Green The Planet Fund, which Lockett says is an extension of the brand's commitment to the environment. "This fund continues growing Origins commitment to helping restore ecosystems through tree-planting initiatives and supporting the work of environmental justice organizations around the world to trigger real, meaningful change for the lives of present and future generations to come. By 2023, Origins is committed to planting more than 750,000 trees in partnership with One Tree Planted."

In addition to this dedication to the environment, Origins keeps well-being at the center of its product development. The brand's formulations are made without parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol, formaldehyde, sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), mineral oil, petrolatum, paraffin, diethanolamine (DEA), polyethylene beads, and animal ingredients (except cruelty-free honey and beeswax). Plus, all formulas are 100 percent vegetarian.

Read on for our favorite Origins products.