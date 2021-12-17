Hands down, the Original MakeUp Eraser is the best makeup remover cloth I've ever used. It's affordable and really works; what else can you ask for?

We put the Original MakeUp Eraser to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Imagine if you could remove your makeup every day with just one product. It feels too good to be true, right? Wrong. Enter the Original MakeUp Eraser, a patented makeup-removing cloth made from antibacterial polyester. All you need to do is add water to remove all face and eye makeup—no wipes necessary.

But is it really that effective? To find out, I put it to the test myself. Ahead, my full review of the MakeUp Eraser cloth. Spoiler alert: It’s pure magic.

The Original MakeUp Eraser Best for: All skin types Uses: Removing all makeup, including products such as waterproof mascara and eyeliner Material: 100% antibacterial polyester Price: $20 About the Brand: MakeUp Eraser was founded in 2013 by Elexsis McCarthy after she discovered a way to remove all her makeup sans chemicals or oils. Since launching the Original MakeUp Eraser, the brand has added new products like machine-washable makeup sponges and cloth headbands.

About My Skin: Sensitive, combination skin

I have combination skin that is both oily and sensitive. I tend to wear makeup almost every day—including foundation, concealer, bronzer, blush, highlighter, brow gel, mascara, eyeshadow, and lipstick—so it’s necessary for me to remove my makeup effectively with no dirt or residue left behind. I've used makeup wipes in the past, but they tend to irritate my skin or break me out, and I've always wanted to find a solution that's more environmentally friendly.



Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

How To Use: Just add water

This product is very easy to use. However, there are a few things to keep in mind if you want it to be the most effective. First, you need to wash your MakeUp Eraser towel in the washing machine before using it for the first time. This helps to prevent makeup stains from settling in and also activates the fibers, which are what actively remove makeup.

Before using your MakeUp Eraser, soak it in warm water. After letting mine soak for a few minutes, I squeezed the excess water out of the cloth and was pleasantly surprised that it wasn’t heavy at all.

There are two sides to the cloth: one has short fibers while the other has long fibers. To remove makeup from the face and eyes, use the side with shorter fibers, and to exfoliate, use the side with longer fibers. I buffed the cloth in a circular motion all over my face to remove my makeup and it came off easily.



The fabric is very soft and gentle and doesn’t pull on the skin, which is important.

Be sure to hang dry the cloth in between uses and wash it in the washing machine one or two times per week for best results. It’s also safe to use in the dryer with dryer sheets. I typically wash and dry mine with my towels.



Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Results: My makeup was gone in a flash

My makeup came off extremely easily with the MakeUp Eraser cloth. It took off my full face of makeup, which even included long-wearing lipstick. I also really loved the fact that it didn’t spread lipstick or mascara all over my face, as sometimes happens with wipes.

Once my makeup was absorbed into the cloth, it stayed there and didn't transfer.

I was also really impressed with how much makeup came off each time, which set me up perfectly for a deep cleanse when I washed my face.



Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Value: You can't go wrong

The value of this product is amazing. For only $20, you get a makeup remover cloth that lasts from three to five years. It's sure to save you a ton of money (for me, it would literally be hundreds of dollars) that would otherwise be spent on makeup wipes.



Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

Similar Products: You have options

Croon ($86): This brand offers a few different makeup removal cloth kit options that have cleansing and exfoliating features. The best value, though, would be an eight-pack for $86 that the company claims will last up to four years.

The Wonder Cloth ($15): The Wonder Cloth, on the other hand, is an all-natural makeup removing cloth that's priced at around $15. It's also machine-washable and dryer-safe.

