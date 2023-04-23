Oribe's Signature Moisture Masque Is a Gift for My Color-Treated Hair

The Oribe Signature Moisture Masque saved my thick, color-treated locks. My hair has regained shine and feels light and silky. It's been a wonderful treat for my strands.

We put Oribe's Signature Moisture Masque to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I have color-treated my hair for years, and while I love how it looks, my hair has become increasingly drier. As a result, I'm constantly on the lookout for products that will hydrate my damaged strands.

During my most recent hair appointment, I noticed that my hairdresser used an Oribe hairspray, which piqued my interest in the brand. I did some digging on social media and discovered users claiming the Oribe Signature Moisture Masque is a must-have for a luxurious, hydrating hair experience. So when I was given the opportunity to try it out, I couldn't resist. Continue reading to find out if this hair mask is what your routine is missing.

Oribe Signature Moisture Masque Best for: All hair types Uses: Moisturizing and softening hair Price: $66 About the brand: Oribe focuses on traditional hairstyling combined with cutting-edge technology and high-quality ingredients. The brand's products are popular with hair enthusiasts worldwide and celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, and Lana Del Rey.

About My Hair: Naturally wavy and thick

I have thick, wavy, and color-treated hair. I get a partial balayage retouch thrice yearly because my hair grows fast. After a wash, my natural waves look great on the first day. But if I try to brush them on day two, my hair looks super dry and poofy. To achieve that smooth look, I prefer to blow dry my hair.

How to Use: After shampooing

The Oribe Signature Moisture Masque has a thick and creamy consistency that's easy to warm up in your hands. The instructions on the website state to apply the mask after shampooing, leaving the product on for 5-10 minutes before rinsing. After covering my thick hair with the masque, I didn't feel weighed down.

The Results: Very impressive

Karla Ayala.

The Oribe Signature Moisture Masque provides a luxurious experience. The two main thoughts that went through my head as I used it were that the scent was so slight and barely there, and it was easy to rinse. After I got out of the shower, it was easier to detangle my hair, and after blow-drying, my strands were shinier and felt softer to the touch.

I used the mask twice a week for a month. (The website says you can use it daily on thick hair.) After continuous use, I noticed an improvement in my hair. My ends were not as dry and looked much healthier, and my color had a refreshed shine.

The Value: Worth the splurge

At $66, Oribe's Signature Moisture Masque is on the pricey side. But this product's ability to leave your hair hydrated and glossy makes it worth the spend. I have a drawer dedicated to hair care products, and this one sits at the top because of how soft it makes my hair feel.

Similar Products: You have options

Kérastase Resistance Strengthening Hair Mask for Extremely Damaged Hair ($68): Kérastase's Resistance Strengthening Hair Mask for Extremely Damaged Hair is a repairing hair mask that helps strengthen significantly damaged, weak, over-processed, or over-styled hair. If you need a stronger kick to hydrate your hair, this one is worth trying.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask ($39): Formulated with rosehip oil, B-vitamins, and algae extract to help boost hair strength, shine, and moisture, Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask has a devoted following—and for good reason.

