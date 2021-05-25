Oribe: Brand Review and Best Products

Many haircare brands boast "salon-quality" products—but what does that actually mean? There are lots of salons, after all, that probably have entirely different definitions of "quality."
Well, it definitely helps when you have a famed celebrity hairstylist behind your brand—in this case, the legendary Oribe Canales, who founded Oribe with partner Daniel Kaner in 2008.
"Oribe was the man behind seminal supermodel looks in the early '90s, and Jennifer Lopez's bigger-than-life styles," Kaner, the brand's CEO, tells Byrdie of the late Canales. "He had an over-the-top sensibility and a unique perspective—and most of all, an unwavering belief that the products had to perform."
So when it came time to creating his eponymous haircare line, it was important not to cut any corners—and the duo certainly didn't. "Our goal was to create these products for talented hairdressers, sophisticated salons, and product junkies alike. From the start, top performance was non-negotiable: We wanted to create something that would knock the socks off the professional stylists and blow the mind of the consumers."
It's a lofty goal, but Kaner explains that the brand puts in the work by testing formulas in salons, backstage, and on-set to get as much feedback as possible and "ensure each product performs best in class."
Oribe
FOUNDED: Oribe Canales & Daniel Kaner, 2008
BASED IN: New York City
PRICING: $$$
BEST KNOWN FOR: Salon-quality, high-performance haircare products (with sleek and luxurious packaging).
MOST POPULAR PRODUCTS: Dry Texturizing Spray, Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
FUN FACT: Oribe was the first haircare brand to use a fine fragrance in its products. (More on that later.)
OTHER BRANDS YOU'LL LOVE: Kérastese, Moroccanoil
"We continually upgrade and review new technology and ingredients," he says. "Dermatologist-tested, heat protection... we're continuously improving and evolving to develop the best possible products."
And that's what's at the heart of Oribe: Hair products that are actually salon-quality. "There's a vast difference between good and exceptional. We created formulas that were modern and performance-based, designed for both professional and consumer use. We evaluated every element of the experience—be it the fragrance or how the product dispensed or looked in your hand—and elevated it to the highest level."
Below, find some of the bestselling (and life-changing) Oribe products we love the most.
Signature Shampoo
If you're going to start somewhere, naturally, it should be with shampoo—and you can't go wrong with Oribe's Signature formula. It's fortified with ingredients like softening ginger root extract and, most of all, Oribe's "Signature Complex," aka a mix of watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower, the benefits of which include "defending hair from oxidative stress, photoaging, and the deterioration of natural keratin, all while protecting from the drying, damaging, and color-depleting effects of the elements."
All that is to say: It's basically like a bodyguard for your hair, starting from the root to the tip. As a result, my hair was noticeably softer and shinier with less unwanted frizz and flyaways, even after styling it with hot tools.
Signature Conditioner
Like its accompanying shampoo, Oribe's Signature Conditioner contains the brand's "Signature Complex," aka that protective mix of watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower I previously mentioned, as well as hydrolyzed vegetable protein, which "strengthens damaged hair and protects the surface of the hair shaft" to prevent aging, UV damage, and weakening. Unlike the shampoo, however, it contains macadamia nut oil (for "smoothing hair and delivering antioxidant protection") and sweet almond protein (which "seals the cuticle to smooth, strengthen, and help restore elasticity").
And it's not just these products: Many of the ingredients you'll find in Oribe's lines are derived from nature—and you might be surprised by how soft "sweet almond protein" can make your hair. (I'll leave it on in the shower for a few minutes as a "mask" after shampooing, and I've yet to be disappointed with the results.)
Crème for Style
All hair types can agree: Unwanted frizz is frustrating when you want things to be smooth. That's why Oribe's Crème for Style is so brilliant—it works for all hair types, whether your hair is damp or bone dry, super-short, or down-to-there. Just use a dime-size amount and style—and tame flyaways—to your heart's content.
With all-day hold and conditioning properties, too, it's really the all-in-one, stalwart product you should invest in if you had to choose just one, in my opinion.
Dry Texturizing Spray
Since its launch in 2010, Oribe's bestselling Dry Texturizing Spray has been a "cult favorite for both professional stylists and consumers," according to Kaner. That's probably because it offers all-day volume and sexy texture while—wait for it—simultaneously absorbing oil at the roots to leave your hair perfectly textured and non-greasy for a surprisingly staggering amount of time.
It's basically a perfect alternative to dry shampoo—that doesn't leave powdery residue—while also giving next-level volume and sexy texture. What more could you want?
Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
Oribe's Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil is part of its larger Gold Lust Collection, with products that are "specially formulated to repair strands and restore elasticity while preventing future damage," according to Kaner, who says the product's nickname is "liquid gold."
Enriched with jasmine, lychee, argan extracts, and more natural ingredients, it deeply conditions while smoothing hair, "making it the perfect prep or finishing product." (A two-for-one special, if you will.)
If your hair is dry, damaged, or color-treated, this one is for you.
Côte d’Azur Restorative Body Crème
Yes, you read that right—Oribe might be known for its haircare products, but after recently launching body care products, too, you'd be remiss to only think of it as a haircare brand. Its latest, the Côte d'Azur Body Crème, is rich and hydrating—and not to mention, complete with the brand's luxurious signature 'Côte d'Azur' scent with a fascinating story behind it.
"We collaborated with a legendary French fragrance house to create the Côte d'Azur fragrance, which embodies the glamour and warmth of the French Riviera," says Kaner. "It's composed of white butterfly jasmine from Cuba's national flower—a nod to Oribe Canales's heritage—as well as Calabrian bergamot, pink lemon, white peach, cassis, and Muguet, and more notes."
A lot of work goes into developing an original fragrance—especially when you know it will become your brand's signature scent. "We felt strongly about using one fragrance throughout the line—almost an Eau de Parfum for the hair that follows you throughout the day—and it's become a recognizable brand signature."
Although Oribe has recently added two new Côte d'Azur-inspired scents on its website, the original fragrance will, if you're like me, make you think you're in the chair of a luxurious salon's most esteemed hairstylist. If not on the French Riviera itself.