Oribe: Brand Review and Best Products

Many haircare brands boast "salon-quality" products—but what does that actually mean? There are lots of salons, after all, that probably have entirely different definitions of "quality."

Well, it definitely helps when you have a famed celebrity hairstylist behind your brand—in this case, the legendary Oribe Canales, who founded Oribe with partner Daniel Kaner in 2008.

"Oribe was the man behind seminal supermodel looks in the early '90s, and Jennifer Lopez's bigger-than-life styles," Kaner, the brand's CEO, tells Byrdie of the late Canales. "He had an over-the-top sensibility and a unique perspective—and most of all, an unwavering belief that the products had to perform."

So when it came time to creating his eponymous haircare line, it was important not to cut any corners—and the duo certainly didn't. "Our goal was to create these products for talented hairdressers, sophisticated salons, and product junkies alike. From the start, top performance was non-negotiable: We wanted to create something that would knock the socks off the professional stylists and blow the mind of the consumers."

It's a lofty goal, but Kaner explains that the brand puts in the work by testing formulas in salons, backstage, and on-set to get as much feedback as possible and "ensure each product performs best in class."

Oribe FOUNDED: Oribe Canales & Daniel Kaner, 2008 BASED IN: New York City PRICING: $$$ BEST KNOWN FOR: Salon-quality, high-performance haircare products (with sleek and luxurious packaging). MOST POPULAR PRODUCTS: Dry Texturizing Spray, Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil FUN FACT: Oribe was the first haircare brand to use a fine fragrance in its products. (More on that later.) OTHER BRANDS YOU'LL LOVE: Kérastese, Moroccanoil



"We continually upgrade and review new technology and ingredients," he says. "Dermatologist-tested, heat protection... we're continuously improving and evolving to develop the best possible products."

And that's what's at the heart of Oribe: Hair products that are actually salon-quality. "There's a vast difference between good and exceptional. We created formulas that were modern and performance-based, designed for both professional and consumer use. We evaluated every element of the experience—be it the fragrance or how the product dispensed or looked in your hand—and elevated it to the highest level."

Below, find some of the bestselling (and life-changing) Oribe products we love the most.