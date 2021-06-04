Oribe's Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray offers a nourishing separation that gives styled hair the defined-yet-undone, beach-ready vibe that's typically hard to replicate with styling alone.

We put Oribe's Apres Beach Wave and Shine Spray to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Beach waves became a huge sensation in hair care starting in the early 2000s, replacing the stick-straight strands and crimped subsections of '90s styles. And there's good reason why this style's popularity hasn't wavered to this day: beach waves exude an effortless, natural version of beauty. It's that undone yet somehow put-together hair many of us get from spending a day swimming in the ocean or riding the surf, which by extension emanates a relaxed, blissful energy.

With no end to this look in sight, it was easy for me to take an interest in testing Oribe's Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray. The product promises a moisturized, shiny version of the coveted beach wave look for the everyday, without the gritty, salty feel of the ocean. Keep reading for honest insights of my testing experience.

Oribe Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray Best for: All hair types, especially wavy and styled hair. Uses: Adds definition, moisture, and shine. Potential allergens: Not likely Active ingredients: Oribe Signature Complex, exotic oil-extract blend, beach wave complex, glycerin, ginger root extract. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $44 for 8.5 oz. About the brand: Oribe disrupted the haircare industry with its top-of-the-line products that push the boundaries of performance. Named after celebrity hairstylist and co-founder Oribe Canales, the company aims to provide effective, luxurious products that professional stylists and consumers can equally obsess over.

About My Hair: 2A/2B waves

Depending on the length of my hair and its cut, my hair texture falls somewhere between type 2A and 2B waves. For the most part, I like using minimal-effort products that allow me to basically do nothing to my hair in terms of styling. I wash and condition every three days, I let my hair air dry, and I throw it into a ponytail daily to exercise.

After cutting my hair shorter, I've found myself spending more time giving my strands some styling TLC. My current lob isn't doing as many favors for my natural wave pattern as my longer, layered cuts did, so I'm still adjusting to the new styling rhythm. Using a hot brush, a few taps of the flat iron, or a curling iron have all made my new cut come to life in a pretty short amount of time, but I haven't quite found the right products to elevate my styling efforts or assist with my preferred air-dry-and-go routine at this length.

The Feel: Ultra-light mist

As a hairstylist, I've used plenty of sprays in my lifetime, and of all the shine sprays in particular, this one had the lightest mist and feel. The trouble with many lightweight sprays is there's a tendency to over-apply because that barely-there feeling leaves you thinking the hair isn't getting enough. It's important to start small and let the mist settle. Don't get carried away by this spray's ultra-light mist—this aspect is truly one of its greatest perks.

Ingredients: Unique complexes

Oribe includes what they call a Signature Complex in many of their styling products. The complex primarily features watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower, and together, they offer tons of benefits. Lychee's properties keep hair strong and stimulate growth, and watermelon, which is also loaded with vitamin C, can promote collagen formation. Edelweiss flower is known to assist strands by preventing premature hair loss, working together with the other ingredients in favor of full, healthy hair. This complex protects from dryness and the damage of hair's natural keratin.

Oribe's Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray also fittingly includes a beach wave complex, which is responsible for that light hold and defined texture. Along with other star ingredients like ginger root extract, an exotic oil-extract blend, and glycerin, the formula keeps hair silky-soft, full of body and shine, and protected against free-radical damage. And if you're a fan of other Oribe products purely for the scent, this spray is sure to leave you impressed.

The largest value, in my opinion, is that you're getting the effects of multiple products in one can.

The Results: Effortless definition

Ashley Rubell/Design by Cristina Cianci

The first time I used this spray was on dry, styled hair because I think that's the go-to for most consumers and personally, I love a good dry finishing spray to give any look a boost. I quickly curled my hair with a 1" iron, but this spray elevated the waves entirely, bringing each curled section from having that "I hurriedly did this myself" look to more of an effortless, lived-in finish.

The second time I used this spray was on wet hair. I was interested to see if it would act in any way like a surf spray, but without that gritty, salty feel. At first, I combed my hair after the shower and sprayed it in, but this only made my hair poofy from combing. When I tried it again without combing my hair, which is what I would normally do anyway, it really enhanced my natural waves. It wasn't the most noticeable shift in appearances, but I was pleased with the results, especially given that it left my hair soft and not gritty.

The Value: Quality and Quantity

Most shine sprays do end up costing roughly $5 per ounce, so when you consider it in that light, the price is all a matter of quantity. Oribe's Apres Beach Wave and Shine Spray may seem like it costs more, but you're also getting 8.5 oz., compared to the 5 oz. or less that you may find from other reputable hair brands.

The largest value, in my opinion, is that you're getting the effects of multiple products in one can. This product can serve the purposes of surf sprays, texture sprays, smoothing creams, leave-in sprays, and shine sprays, truly performing a lot of roles for your strands. It's separating, nourishing, and gives beautifully defined movement that's hard to replicate, especially if you're not a professional or don't spend a lot of time mastering your hairstyling.

Similar Products: You've got options

Amika Silken Up Dry Conditioner: This conditioning spray ($25) has much of the same purpose as Oribe's Après Beach Wave and Shine, giving some light separation and nourishment with a dry, lightweight mist. It doesn't give you the exact same piece-y result, but the smaller bottle size (5.1 oz.) may make this a more affordable option.

Paul Mitchell Awapuhl Wild Ginger Shine Spray: Again, a lot of choosing the best product for you is a matter of quantity and hair goals. This shine spray ($17) is much smaller at 3.3 oz., and it smells like tropical vacation paradise. This spray will leave your strands with a glistening shine whether you're styling them up or down, but it won't result in the same tousled beach waves as the Oribe option.