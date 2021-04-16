Organys’ Spark Eye Cream is a pretty solid eye cream if you’re looking for hydration and a temporary pick-me-up for tired eyes. Plus, it’s very affordable and is formulated with clean, safe ingredients.

We put Organys' Spark Eye Cream to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

In my opinion, a solid eye cream or serum is a crucial part of any skin-care routine. Aside from their ability to deeply moisturize one of the most delicate areas of our face, they also address eye-specific concerns like puffiness, discoloration, and signs of aging. As someone who is plagued by the first two, I was looking forward to putting Organys’ Spark Eye Cream to the test over the course of two weeks. One of Team Byrdie's favorite eye serums, this lightweight gel promises to not only boost hydration but also target pesky eye bags, dark circles, and deeper-set wrinkles like crow’s feet.

Would it prove to be a godsend for my perpetually tired-looking eyes? Read on to find out.

Organys Spark Eye Cream Best for: All skin types Uses: Hydrates and targets dark circles, puffiness, and lines and wrinkles Potential allergens: Soy, though non-food allergies are rare Active ingredients: Peptides, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and caffeine Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: Around $19 About the brand: Organys is a conscious, pro-aging skin-care brand that celebrates beauty at all ages. It offers an array of products formulated with safe, vegan ingredients to promote healthy and nourished skin.

About My Skin: Puffiness is my personal brand

No matter how much sleep I get in a night, I always wake up with tired, puffy eyes. While ice rollers and facial massagers have become my best friends, I have yet to find a topical product that will zap my eye bags and dark circles out of existence for good. While I’m not so sure this hypothetical magic product even exists, I’m always down to try anything that can at least help improve the appearance of my under eyes. Eyes aside, my skin is especially dry this time of year, so I tend to layer hyaluronic acid serums underneath heavier creams and oils to provide my thirsty skin the moisture it’s craving.

I incorporated the Organys Spark Eye Cream into my routine by applying it twice a day after cleansing and before moving on to the rest of my daytime and nighttime products.

Ingredients: A combination of anti-aging and moisturizing ingredients rejuvenate the eyes

As the name would suggest, the formula is here to rejuvenate and refresh the skin surrounding the eyes. It’s formulated to address a list of common concerns: hydration, fine lines and wrinkles, puffiness, under-eye bags, and dark circles.

The key ingredients in this formula are a pro-collagen peptide to smooth out lines and crow’s feet, a soy-based peptide that helps to improve the appearance of dark circles and puffiness, radiance-boosting vitamin C, hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate, and caffeine to tighten, depuff, and improve dark circles. All of these ingredients appear towards the top of the ingredient list, indicating they’re present in effective concentrations. It also contains vitamin K, another powerful dark circle fader.

Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

The Feel and Scent: Lightweight and cooling

I instantly fell in love with the texture and feel of this serum. It pumps out of the tube as a lightweight gel-cream that melts into the skin in about a minute or so without a trace. Other hyaluronic acid eye gels I’ve used can feel sticky and tacky, but this one leaves behind absolutely no residue whatsoever—just an invigorating cooling sensation and soft, supple skin. That said, it won’t get in the way of other products or makeup once it fully absorbs.

I also appreciate that this formula is unscented, so there’s no potential for any skin or eye irritation, just nourishing and soothing goodness.

Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

The Results: Wakes up tired eyes

The moment I dabbed the product around my eyes, I felt it going to work. It has a subtle cooling effect that pepped up my tired eyes while the caffeine lent a subtle tightening effect. I wouldn’t say the results were dramatic, but it definitely helped me look (and feel) more awake and less puffy. The delicate skin under my eyes was left so soft and hydrated without any sticky or oily residue. By the end of the day when it was time to apply it a second time, my skin still felt baby soft.

By the end of my testing period, the skin around my eyes was definitely softer and more hydrated, something I’ll credit to the hyaluronic acid in the formula. You can’t eliminate dark circles with topical treatments, but caffeine is known to help improve their appearance. I didn’t really notice much in just two weeks, but I definitely plan to continue using them in hopes of fading them a bit more.

Overall, I think this is an effective hydrating eye serum and a great instant pick-me-up for eye bags.

In terms of my fine lines, I didn’t notice much of a difference in just two weeks. I don’t have wrinkles or crow’s feet, so I can’t really speak to its deeper wrinkle-smoothing abilities. However, its ingredient list suggests it should have at least a slight plumping and smoothing effect over time.

Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

The Value: Reasonably priced

For an eye serum with safe and natural ingredients, $19 per 0.5 fluid ounces is a very reasonable price. However, keep in mind that by using it twice a day, you’ll end up going through it pretty quickly. At the end of my two-week testing period, I went through a quarter of the bottle.

Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

