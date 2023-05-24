As a Treat: 14 Orange Creamsicle Manicures to Try This Summer

When we think of the colors that perfectly capture summer vibes, light oranges—remniscent of creamsicles and orange Julius—is high on that list. Beyond being around us in the elements, orange is a perfect punchy hue that upgrades any summer wardrobe or beauty look, especially when it takes form in a manicure. There are many creative ways to incorporate shades of orange in your nail look, from sunset-inspired ombré to creamy creamsicle. Ahead, find a range of orange nail art ideas worth recreating in the weeks and months ahead.