15 Orange Hair Color Shades Perfect for Fall (or Whenever)

06 of 15

Yellow Orange with Red Highlights

These bright, vibrant orange curls with red highlights could make anyone want to add some sunshine to their life (and hair). Before going for the gusto with this bright hue, consult with your stylist to create your personal hair color blueprint to achieve this color, because bleaching may come into play.

Redd does note that taking dark hair orange without bleach is possible, depending on a few variables. "If the hair is not previously colored with tint or dyes and naturally dark, you don’t have to lift the hair with lightener to achieve a copper/orange hair color," she tells Byrdie. "The preexisting undertone in dark hair is red, red-orange, orange-red, and orange. This means it’s fairly easy to achieve a vibrant tone with the additional warmth already in the hair."

Alternatively, if your dark hair has been previously highlighted, DeBolt says that will give you a hair color advantage. "If your hair has been highlighted, you will not need to lighten to add orange."