The Grammys Said It's Time to Start Wearing Jewelry Over Opera Gloves

It was only a matter of time: TikTok's most unexpected fashion trend has made its red carpet potential known. That's right, opera gloves were the moment on music's biggest night, making appearances on Saweetie, Olivia Rodrigo, and more. Whether you love a monochromatic outfit or a layered look, the stars proved that opera gloves are the best accessory for turning the drama up a notch.

While formal gloves are nothing new, Gen Z has proven (on social media, of course) that opera gloves can take any look, whether it's a slinky slip dress or a matching corset, to the next level. No dress code required. However, this time around, musicians are pushing the glamour even further, layering bracelets, rings, and a whole matching set of jewelry over their gloves. Not convinced? Allow Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and Saweetie to persuade you.

Ahead, see the trend in action, Grammys style. We're breaking down how our favorite musicians styled opera gloves on the 2022 red carpet.

Olivia Rodrigo



Getty Images

One of the night's biggest winners (she took home Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album) walked the red carpet in a striking Vivienne Westwood gown—replete with rhinestone curves and an elegant off-the-shoulder neckline—and matching opera gloves. The elbow-length accessory added a bit of extra drama to an already stunning black-and-pink moment. A rosy bauble ring acted as the cherry on top of this be(g)loved Grammys look.



Saweetie



Getty Images

Are diamonds really a girl's best friend? Saweetie says yes. The Icy Grl rapper showed up dripping in jewels and pink like '50s blonde bombshell Marilyn Monroe. Old Hollywood references aside, this look is every bit 2022. Sporting a matching set from Valentino's fuchsia collection, sparkling choker, and matching opera gloves, Saweetie embodied glamour, layering an '80s-inspired diamond bracelet over her neon-bright gloves. A look, indeed.

Dua Lipa



Getty Images

It wouldn't be a glove trend roundup without a little Dua. The singer, who wore bright yellow gloves and a matching catsuit to her recent Madison Square Garden Future Nostalgia concert, is no stranger to this trend. For the Grammys, however, she leveled up the opera glove look with a host of gold, chunky jewelry layered over her silky black opera gloves. The look (vintage Versace, naturally) referenced Cindy Crawford's iconic turn in a similar style, adding gloves and gold accessories to bring the look into 2022. With her new platinum hair and sultry makeup, this look was quintessential Donatella.