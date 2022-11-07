So Many Celebs Just Wore Opera Gloves On the Same Red Carpet

Many choose standout sweaters or patterned skirts to complete their outfits—but I’m an accessory girl through and through. Whether I’m wearing a chunky pearl necklace or a bow in my hair, I’ve always been drawn to the way accessories can add glam to any outfit and give me an added boost of confidence, even if I’m just wearing a crew neck sweater and leggings. Being an accessories fan, I was blown away by the sheer volume of opera gloves that were present at the recent LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles.
Unlike your standard mittens, Opera gloves extend well past the elbows to mimic sleeves. They’re the ultimate will-I-won’t-I type of accessory, because, unlike more subdued gold chains or cluster rings, they tend to take over entire outfits—in the best way. When paired with a sleeveless top or dress, they can add an edge to your outfit, whether you’re going for an ‘80s opulence glam, or BDSM-inspired latex look. From dainty tulle opera gloves to dazzling flapper gloves, the stars showed everyone how opera gloves could be the finishing touch to any outfit you muster up.
Ahead, the best opera gloves on the LACMA Gala red carpet.
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson brought some serious Cinderella vibes to the gala with a subtly reflective strapless ballgown in a fun and elegant turquoise shade. With a deep side part and delicate black tulle opera gloves in tow, Brunson singlehandedly set the precedent for princess-chic style in 2022.
Jodie Turner-Smith
Flapper girl style has been making waves on the red carpet this fall, with Jodie Turner-Smith being the most recent celebrity to dip her toes into the roaring style. Turner-Smith wore a black velvet dress with gold sequins layered on the skirt. Her gloves matched her dress, and were made of the same black velvet, along with flowing gold jewels dangling off the arms.
Billie Eilish
Don’t you wish you could just roll out of bed and head straight to an event? Well, you can take notes from Billie Eilish, who arrived at the scene in an all-Gucci sleep ensemble. Eilish’s pj-inspired outfit consisted of a silk robe, eye mask, and lace-trimmed slip dress. She finished the monochromatic look off with sheer Gucci opera gloves and tousled hair for the most glamorous early morning Zoom ‘fit you ever did see.
Mariacarla Boscono
Who knew a Jon Snow-inspired outfit could be so chic? Italian supermodel, Mariacarla Boscono, served Game of Thrones vibes with a frilly black cape over a sheer black dress. Her thigh-high boots and black latex opera gloves add a mysterious touch to her look while simultaneously brightening it with vibrant colors and reflective textures.
Olivia Wilde
Speaking of latex, Olivia Wilde played with various colors and patterns on the LACMA Gala red carpet. Wild wore a purple and silver chevron sequined dress that gives carny-chic without sacrificing glamor. She added a dominatrix edge with cherry red latex gloves to balance out her playful dress.
Salma Hayek
And to finish the evening off, Salma Hayek married fairycore and opulence with a Tinker Bell-eque dress covered in crystals. Her strapless dress cascaded from a hunter-green bust to a coral train, and featured a matching diamond belt and straps. Her opera gloves were made from the same material as her gown, while two diamond bracelets on each of her wrists matched the silver embellishments.
Now, you don't have to start off with bedazzled or latex opera gloves if this is your first go-around with the accessory. Try a silk, tulle, or velvet iteration—you'll be amazed at how such a little change to your accessory game can alter your entire personality.