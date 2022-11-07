So Many Celebs Just Wore Opera Gloves On the Same Red Carpet

Many choose standout sweaters or patterned skirts to complete their outfits—but I’m an accessory girl through and through. Whether I’m wearing a chunky pearl necklace or a bow in my hair, I’ve always been drawn to the way accessories can add glam to any outfit and give me an added boost of confidence, even if I’m just wearing a crew neck sweater and leggings. Being an accessories fan, I was blown away by the sheer volume of opera gloves that were present at the recent LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles.

Unlike your standard mittens, Opera gloves extend well past the elbows to mimic sleeves. They’re the ultimate will-I-won’t-I type of accessory, because, unlike more subdued gold chains or cluster rings, they tend to take over entire outfits—in the best way. When paired with a sleeveless top or dress, they can add an edge to your outfit, whether you’re going for an ‘80s opulence glam, or BDSM-inspired latex look. From dainty tulle opera gloves to dazzling flapper gloves, the stars showed everyone how opera gloves could be the finishing touch to any outfit you muster up.

Ahead, the best opera gloves on the LACMA Gala red carpet.