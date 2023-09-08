These Trendy Retro Sneakers Are the New Adidas Sambas

When cool girls on the subway, celebrities at the grocery store, and TikTok fashionistas are all wearing the same trainers, it's a safe assumption that a new sneaker is heading for "It-shoe" status. This year, the shoe in question is the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66, a retro silhouette that is quickly coming for Adidas Sambas, New Balances, and Solomons of seasons past.



With dozens of colorways, endless ways to style them, and comfort to boot, there's no question why this Y2K throwback shoe is seeing a new surge in popularity. Ahead, we dive into the trend.



The Trend

Though they may feel like a breath of fresh air, these shoes are actually nothing new. In fact, Asics (Onitsuka Tiger's parent company) originally released the sneaker during the pre-trials for the 1966 Olympics in Mexico City. Since then, there have been peaks and valleys in their popularity off the track—though perhaps none as high as 2023.



In the early 2000s, the shoe popped up in the cultural zeitgeist when Uma Thurman wore the infamous yellow and black colorway in the film Kill Bill Vol. 1 with her iconic yellow sweatsuit. After that appearance, it became a go-to shoe on the indie music scene and with fashion lovers who appreciated its logo-less design and casual wearability.



Just as Bella Hadid was responsible for Adidas Sambas becoming inescapable (and on the feet of the very person writing this) and similar to how she helped low-rise platform Uggs become the most surprising footwear trend in recent memory, she is also partially to thank for the Mexico 66's rise to the top of the sneaker game.



After Hadid was seen sporting a black and white pair, Gen Z TikTokers revisited the classic sneaker as they began to experience Samba fatigue. The sporty style plays perfectly into the soccer-inspired "blokecore" trend that's still going strong, and the nostalgia tied to Kill Bill made them a no-brainer for Y2K-loving Gen Z-ers.



Add in the "wrong shoe theory," which often pairs sporty sneakers with feminine pieces, the still-going-strong Y2K revival, and Bella Hadid's stamp of approval, and it was inevitable that this shoe would be the next big thing.

Plus, the shoes speak to our current fashion landscape perfectly—gone are the days of heavily curated aesthetics and looking picture-perfect at all times. Instead, lived-in style and comfy chic reins supreme, making sneakers more popular than ever. The shoe also satisfies Gen Z's desire for trending "It" items that still feel quirky and personal—in this case, thanks to the fun range of colors. Finally, the affordable price makes them the perfect alternative to designer sneakers like the much-loved silver Adidas x Wales Bonner Sambas.

How to Wear Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s

If you already have a pair of Sambas, then you probably already know how to style the Onitsuka Tigers.



These sneakers literally go with everything, and even if the colors don't completely match the rest of your outfit, they're the perfect way to give the "wrong shoe theory" a spin. Try the yellow and black "Kill Bill" variety with a blazer and jeans, pair the black and white ones with boxers as shorts, or the silver and cream style with sheer tights and a maxi skirt.



We've seen people wear them to the office, with more of an edgy look, with blokecore, coquettecore, and literally every "core" out there. Plus, they are just as easily made casual with athleasure, sweatpants, and tees—still adding a cool factor to even the most basic of outfits.



What makes these shoes so appealing is their universality and ability to individualize a look with ease. Whatever you wear them with, we're sure you'll look great.