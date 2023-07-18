TikTok's Viral "Ombré Concealer" Hack Promises Brighter Under-Eyes, So I Tried It

Ombré has remained a buzzy beauty trend for years. From nail designs to hair colors, the graduated color scheme instantly enhances any look. So, it's no surprise that beauty lovers continue to find new ways to play with ombré. As of late, TikTok creators have been using multiple shades of blush and concealer to create a glowing gradient effect under the eyes. And it's clear the makeup trend is piquing everyone's interest as #ombreundereyes has accumulated nearly six million views on the app. Ahead, learn more about the viral ombré undereye look. Plus, read my honest review of the hack.

The Trend

Klaudia Syd's ombré under-eye tutorial is one of the earliest and most popular examples of the trend. In her tutorial, she uses three shades of liquid concealer (though some creators like @beautywithtaffy are using just two) and two shades of liquid blush. She starts by applying a concealer that is about two or three shades lighter than her foundation near the inner corner of her eye. Then, she applies a dot of the other two concealers (one that is one shade lighter than her foundation and one that is close to her foundation) going toward the middle of the under-eye. From there, Syd applies a dab of light pink and dark pink blush, ending at the outer corner of the eye.

Once you're done applying your concealer and blush shades from light to dark, it's time to blend using your favorite makeup brush or sponge. With this trend, it's best to start blending from the inner corner, leaving the deepest blush shade for last. After that, you can apply a light layer of translucent setting powder using a fluffy powder brush. We recommend Ami Colé's Skin Melt Loose Powder ($22) or Laura Mercier's Translucent Loose Setting Powder ($43).

If you want to enhance the look further, celebrity makeup artist Emily Gray Higgins suggests finishing things off by applying powder blush to the high points of your face, which can help deepen the ombré contrast.



If you're wondering how to choose the best blush for your skin tone, Higgins says, "Choose blush colors that complement your complexion and overall desired look."



My Review

Janiah McKelton

I have an oval-shaped face, and figuring out where to place my blush or concealer has been tricky. So, I was eager to find out if this hack would work for me. For blush, I used Juvia’s Place Liquid Blush ($18) in Barbie Rose (a deep, red-pink tone) and Rare Beauty’s Liquid Blush ($23) in Happy (a light pink hue). My concealer pairing included L.A. Girl Pro Concealer ($5) in Light Tan and E.L.F. Cosmetics Camo Concealer ($7) in Medium Beige.

As soon as I began to apply the blushes and concealers, I was intrigued by how the concealer-blush gradient looked. However, as I blended the liquid formulas, I ran into some issues. In fact, I had to repeat the process twice to achieve the desired ombré effect.

The first time, I tried to blend my under-eye hastily. After blending my blush, I tried to touch up and smooth the concealer. However, I created a muddy, pink under-eye sans any ombré finish. During my second attempt, I was more mindful. I focused on blending each shade of blush and concealer separately and avoided blending the concealer with the same brush I used for my blush. Instead of immediately combining the shades, I went back in and merged the tones after the initial blending, which helped me create the ombré effect.

After setting my under eyes with powder and applying setting spray, I was satisfied with how the hack worked for me. Ultimately, recreating the viral ombré under-eye requires careful blending. If you don’t mind taking a little extra time to perfect the look, this trend is definitely worth incorporating into your makeup routine.

