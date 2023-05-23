13 Melty, Ombré Nail Ideas With Endless Summer Energy

Ombré nail designs are fun year-round, but we're partial to the style when summer rolls around. The possibilities are endless when working with a faded base that looks good alone or serves as a nice canvas for intricate art.

Whether you opt for monochromatic fades, pops of color, or full-blown designs to make heads turn, the ombré moment is here to stay and keeps getting cooler thanks to incredible nail artistry. Ahead, find 13 ombré manicures to screenshot for inspiration all summer long.