"Ombré Lip Gloss" Nails Are the Official Manicure of Summer

Glossy, pinky-nude manicures—a trend we coined "lip gloss nails"—have been flooding our social feeds this year. What started as a more minimalist take on the chrome manicures popularized by Hailey Bieber has quickly evolved into a full-fledged trend of its own, gracing the nails of celebs like J.Lo, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, and more. And as is the cycle with any popular nail trend, we've now seen dozens of variations on the classic lip gloss manicure—the most popular of which is ombré lip gloss nails.

Unlike classic lip gloss nails (characterized by the use a single shade of sheer pink), ombré lip gloss nails feature a gradient effect that fades from a traditional lip gloss shade at the cuticle to a richer, darker pink at the tip of the nail. The result is a fresh, playful take on the lip gloss manicure that's ripe for summer. Ahead, discover six ways to try the lip gloss nails trend with an ombré twist.