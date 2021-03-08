9 Olympians on the Women Who Inspire Them

Who is more empowered than an Olympian? This International Women's Day, we asked nine Olympians and Paralympians to share the women who have inspired them the most, from fellow athletes to historical figures. As the Tokyo 2021 Olympics approach, we'll be looking to the nine inspiring athletes ahead who will represent America, break boundaries (and records), and show the world what it means to be a fiercely strong and empowered woman. As they inspire all of us in Tokyo this summer, keep scrolling to find out who inspires them.
A'ja Wilson – Basketball
Follow: @aja22wilson
Who is one woman in history who has inspired you and why?
Dawn Staley is like a second mother to me. She is a living legend (3X Olympic Gold Medalist, 6X WNBA All-Star, Naismith Award winner as a player and a coach). While she has taught me so much on the court, it’s what she has done for me off the court that means the most. She taught me how to be comfortable in my own skin and how to be the best person I can be. She is a boss, and I will be forever inspired by her.
What (or who) are you celebrating this International Women's Day?
This International Women’s Day I’m celebrating the amazing women of the WNBA who have made such an impact on our society this year. I’m also celebrating my grandmother, Hattie Rakes, who always taught me to push forward, no matter what obstacles stood in my way.
What does being an empowered woman mean to you?
To me, being an empowered woman means being unapologetically yourself. Own your moment.
Alise Willoughby – Cycling
Follow: @alisepost11
Who is one woman in history who has inspired you and why?
I used to write all of my school papers on Nadia Comaneci, the first gymnast to score a perfect 10. Despite scoring “perfection” multiple times, she always embraced her competitive spirit and strived for more. Being from communist Romania, she was also faced with decisions in her personal life that most cannot fathom, and showed courage throughout it all. Her relentless dedication to her craft and self-confidence in all aspects of life has inspired me.
What (or who) are you celebrating this International Women's Day?
Today, I celebrate all of the strong, beautiful and courageous women that shatter glass ceilings and refuse to set limits on themselves.
What does being an empowered woman mean to you?
To me, being an empowered woman is choosing to pursue excellence in daily life and remain comfortable in your own skin. There is nothing more inspiring and powerful than being unapologetically yourself.
Tatyana McFadden – Track & Field
Follow: @tatyanamcfaddenusa
Who is one woman in history who has inspired you and why?
The US Women's National Soccer Team for pushing for gender equality for equal pay. They have provided a blueprint for other women's sports to eliminate institutionalized gender discrimination, which I want to use to advance change in my sport as well.
What (or who) are you celebrating this International Women's Day?
I am celebrating all women, especially women with disabilities, to build a more equitable, inclusive global society. When women use their voices and share their stories from around the world, the expectation that individuals with disabilities should be able to fully participate in society and the economy like everyone else will be realized.
What does being an empowered woman mean to you?
Driving change. By having compelling dialogue wherever I am, to build awareness and educate others on the issues of equality of people with disabilities.
Morgan Hurd – Gymnastics
Follow: @morgihurd
Who is one woman in history who has inspired you and why?
One woman who has inspired me is Naomi Osaka—not only is she a tremendous athlete who embodies the term grit and grace, but she also is someone who has found their voice and is using it for good.
What (or who) are you celebrating this International Women's Day?
This International Women's Day I am celebrating all of the strong women who are standing up and speaking out about the social injustices in the world and those that continue to do what they love despite being told that they cannot.
What does being an empowered woman mean to you?
To me being an empowered woman means being unafraid to stand up for the things I believe in, having the courage to pursue my goals, and drawing inspiration from other powerful women.
Naya Tapper – Rugby
Follow: @nayatapper
Who is one woman in history who has inspired you and why?
Harriet Tubman is a woman in history that has inspired me. She found the courage to find a better way of life for her and so many others when the odds were stacked against her. She never gave up, regardless of her fears, and she put her life on the line for the likes of others. She spoke up and acted on the things she believed in. It takes much bravery to do the things she did in her time. I hope to maintain those same traits in my own life and to inspire other women the way Harriet Tubman inspired me.
What (or who) are you celebrating this International Women's Day?
This International Women’s Day I am celebrating the strength, bravery, and tenacity of the women who have stood up and sacrificed for all other women in the world. I admire their courage and selflessness and want to thank them for what they have done for me as a woman in this world. Because of them, I can be who I am and do what I love, so thank you!
What does being an empowered woman mean to you?
Being an empowered woman means acting on and speaking on what I believe in regardless of the critics and fears. It is speaking up for others and giving others the confidence and courage to do the same. It means living life as your complete authentic self and inspiring those around you by leading by example. That is what being an empowered woman means to me.
Lilly King – Swimming
Follow: @_king_lil
Who is one woman in history who has inspired you and why?
My mom and my grandmother are two of the women who have inspired me most. They have always encouraged me to be true to myself and speak my mind. They also always joke around saying, "You come from a long line of strong women." It's something we take pride in!
What (or who) are you celebrating this International Women's Day?
I'm celebrating how far women's sports have come in just the last few years. I'm so happy it is becoming more normalized for women to speak out and stand up for what they believe in!
What does being an empowered woman mean to you?
Being an empowered woman means not being afraid to show your competitive side and be true to who you are.
Nicky Nieves – Sitting Volleyball
Follow: @nicolina_cruzzz
Who is one woman in history who has inspired you and why?
One woman in history who has inspired me Serena Williams. She has been an outstanding athlete who has not only set records, but been an example to how women can have a successful family life outside of sport.
What (or who) are you celebrating this International Women's Day?
I’m celebrating my team, the woman’s national sitting volleyball team this month. I’m loving our resiliency, push, and drive through this uncertain time on this road to Tokyo 2020.
What does being an empowered woman mean to you?
Being empowered means owning who you are, and never dimming your light!
Adeline Gray – Wrestling
Follow: @adelinegray
Who is one woman in history who has inspired you and why?
It sounds funny but I remember googling my name, Adeline Gray, when I was first allowed to use our computer. It feels like a lifetime ago, getting permission to use the internet from my mom. The dial up noise loaded, I typed in my name and waited for the list of articles to load: Adeline Gray, Daredevil Parachutist. I read about how she tested the first Nylon Parachute that helped the USA in World War II. It was cool to read about that woman with my name, so brave, the first to do something that seemed impossible. She was a pilot at the age of 21. I was inspired and motivated by her. At that moment I knew I wanted to do something big enough to be the first search on Google. She inspired me to do something that traditionally was just for males and made me see that I could accomplish things from a young age and be known for being brave. I feel brave being an Olympic wrestler. It isn't jumping out of a plane but there is a lot of fear when someone is trying to beat you up and you have to stand there and fight. Parachute Adeline Gray is no longer the first search on Google—I am. But I hope people know that it is not new that women have been doing brave and bad ass things. Parachute Adeline Gray proved that in 1942.
What (or who) are you celebrating this International Women's Day?
I am celebrating the team of women that fight, swim, run and jump for Team USA. Some of the most smart, interesting, strong, motivating women. We inspire athletes of all ages as well as females and males to learn more about fitness, nutrition and grit. We dedicate our lives to a sport but we are pushing women forward by asking for equal opportunities, equal pay and equal access to scholarships, coaching, facilities and travel. We are learning leadership skills and confidence that will carry us into this world more prepared to step into roles that will help our society see the value of women.
What does being an empowered woman mean to you?
Being an empowered woman means I have freedoms like financial, physical and family planning. I have financial freedom to spend make and spend my money how I see fit; physical freedom to get bigger and stronger, not have a number on a scale or stereotypes of just lifting smaller weights stop me from enjoying my strong and powerful body; family planning to decide to work and chase a dream into my 30s and put off having a family and feel supported in that decision.
I am empowered by my husband, my coaches, my fans and my family & friends to feel confident in who I am. I have my masters degree, I have five World titles, I am an Olympian. I am an empowered woman.
Mallory Weggemann – Swimming
Follow: @malloryweggemann
Who is one woman in history who has inspired you and why?
Billie Jean King. She paved a path that gave access to sport to girls and women across the country. It is awe-inspiring what she has done in her career, as an athlete and advocate. Without her efforts to create gender equality in sport,many of us wouldn’t have had the access we had. It is remarkable to see women who have seen a void and rather than being discouraged by it, found the courage to go out and fill it—not for themselves, but for the next generation to come.
What (or who) are you celebrating this International Women's Day?
I am celebrating the courageous women who came before me, the remarkable women I am fortunate enough to have in my life and the girls of our next generation. This International Women’s Day is a reminder for all of us to celebrate those who paved the path we are on and remember that we must all do our part so that our next generation doesn’t have to ask, “What about me?”
What does being an empowered woman mean to you?
Embracing my perceived imperfections and loving myself for all that I am. Self-love is a powerful tool and when you honor who you are, knowing to your core your strength, that is when you have the ability to lift others up.
