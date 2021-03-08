9 Olympians on the Women Who Inspire Them

08 of 09

Adeline Gray – Wrestling

Who is one woman in history who has inspired you and why?

It sounds funny but I remember googling my name, Adeline Gray, when I was first allowed to use our computer. It feels like a lifetime ago, getting permission to use the internet from my mom. The dial up noise loaded, I typed in my name and waited for the list of articles to load: Adeline Gray, Daredevil Parachutist. I read about how she tested the first Nylon Parachute that helped the USA in World War II. It was cool to read about that woman with my name, so brave, the first to do something that seemed impossible. She was a pilot at the age of 21. I was inspired and motivated by her. At that moment I knew I wanted to do something big enough to be the first search on Google. She inspired me to do something that traditionally was just for males and made me see that I could accomplish things from a young age and be known for being brave. I feel brave being an Olympic wrestler. It isn't jumping out of a plane but there is a lot of fear when someone is trying to beat you up and you have to stand there and fight. Parachute Adeline Gray is no longer the first search on Google—I am. But I hope people know that it is not new that women have been doing brave and bad ass things. Parachute Adeline Gray proved that in 1942.

What (or who) are you celebrating this International Women's Day?

I am celebrating the team of women that fight, swim, run and jump for Team USA. Some of the most smart, interesting, strong, motivating women. We inspire athletes of all ages as well as females and males to learn more about fitness, nutrition and grit. We dedicate our lives to a sport but we are pushing women forward by asking for equal opportunities, equal pay and equal access to scholarships, coaching, facilities and travel. We are learning leadership skills and confidence that will carry us into this world more prepared to step into roles that will help our society see the value of women.

What does being an empowered woman mean to you?

Being an empowered woman means I have freedoms like financial, physical and family planning. I have financial freedom to spend make and spend my money how I see fit; physical freedom to get bigger and stronger, not have a number on a scale or stereotypes of just lifting smaller weights stop me from enjoying my strong and powerful body; family planning to decide to work and chase a dream into my 30s and put off having a family and feel supported in that decision.

I am empowered by my husband, my coaches, my fans and my family & friends to feel confident in who I am. I have my masters degree, I have five World titles, I am an Olympian. I am an empowered woman.