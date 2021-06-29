In a world where wellness trends are always on the rise, people everywhere search for supplements to hop on board the healthy train. The only problem is, so many of the most popular supplements are paired with a hefty price tag that makes them largely inaccessible to many members of society. That, or they taste horrible. Thankfully, the people at Olly recognized this and stepped up to create a brand that caters to folks who crave high-quality supplements on a Target budget.
One of the most notable things about Olly is that they make supplements digestible—not just literally, either. They make them easy to understand—especially for millennials.
“When we started Olly, we wanted to build a lifestyle wellness brand,” Heitz says. “A large part of that motivation was the recognition that millennials really viewed wellness as a lifestyle pursuit, yet weren't as engaged in the supplements category as other demographics.” With this in mind, Olly set out to create a brand that went beyond functional supplements and presented itself as a shelfie-worthy wellness brand that folks would genuinely look forward to making part of their daily lives. “We lean into relevant, benefit-led positioning, so it's easy to determine which supplement is right for you, and package it in beautiful, counter-worthy bottles that don’t feel like something you want to hide in your medicine cabinet.” It’s through this strategy that Olly has been able to differentiate itself from its competitors.
Olly
Founded: Eric Ryan, 2014
Based in: San Francisco
Pricing: $
Best known for: Providing delicious gummy vitamin supplements at minimal markups.
Most popular product: Sleep Gummy Supplements, Goodbye Stress Gummy Supplements, Undeniable Beauty Gummies
Fun fact: “The idea for Olly started when Eric—our co-founder—was shopping at Target, and a consumer confused him for a Target employee and asked for advice in finding a supplement that would address a specific health need,” says Olly Vice President of Brand Marketing Jessica Heitz. “Eric realized that by creating products that made it easier to navigate the supplements aisle would be a win for both consumers and retailers.”
Other Brands You’ll Love: Hum Nutrition, SmartyPants Vitamins, Love Wellness
The best part? All of their products taste delicious. You never have to worry about chalky, nauseating, hard-to-swallow pills when it comes to Olly. That’s because the majority of their products are gummies that taste more like candy than medicine. Of course, it’s more than just tasting good. “We have expert food scientists on staff that not only make sure our products are efficacious but also that they taste amazing,” Heitz says. “When something works and tastes good, it's an easy habit to start!”
Of course, given the affordable price tag, some folks wonder if OLLY is really all that it’s chalked up to be. Additionally, there’s debate around whether or not the colorful packaging and marketing entice consumers to overload on too many of the same vitamins (given some products are formulated with the same nutrients).
“All of our products (gummies, capsules, and softgels) are expertly formulated to deliver the optimal dosage of each blend for efficacy and the ability to pair with other products,” Heitz says. “We recommend identifying a few key areas of your health and well-being that you would like to improve and targeting those with two to three supplements.” That said, any time you add new supplements or medications to your routine, it’s always a good idea to chat with your doctor beforehand. Read on for our favorite Olly Nutrition products.
Sleep Gummies
I have been happily taking these L-Theanine and melatonin gummies for years. (Fun fact: L-theanine is a popular natural anti-anxiety supplement.) When I first started taking them, they were Olly's only Sleep Gummies. Now, in addition to the classic Sleep gummies, Olly offers Extra Strength, Muscle Recovery, Kids, and Immunity Sleep gummies, as well as Bedtime Beauty gummies that have sleep-boosting benefits. My favorite part about these gummies (apart from how well they calm my mind and prepare it for sleep) is that they don't have any weird texture or aftertaste. It's so difficult to get both right in a wellness gummy, and Olly is literally the only brand I know who has.
Goodbye Stress Gummies
The Goodbye Stress gummies are one of Olly's most popular supplements—and for good reason. They're made with L-Theanine, which is the same calming ingredient that's in the Sleep gummies. However, without melatonin, these only help calm the mind, not put it to sleep. They're great for combatting the mid-day stress slump and powering through hectic work weeks and life events. Plus, they taste great.
Women's Multi Gummies
Searching for the ultimate women's multi-vitamin? This one, which tastes great and is formulated with vitamins A, C, D, E, Bs, biotin, and folic acid, will fit the bill. Vitamin A supports vision, the immune system, and reproduction, vitamin C helps fight off illness, vitamin D supports bone, teeth, muscle strength, and vitamin E helps the body fight off free radicals. And then there's biotin, which helps with achieving long, strong hair and nails, and folic acid, which helps prevent and treat anemia. Sheesh. That's a mouthful. But considering you only have to take two tasty gummies for all those benefits, it certainly won't feel like it.
Active Immunity Gummies
Whether you feel like you have a cold coming on or you're hoping to arm your medicine cabinet with a vitamin to prevent such, Olly's Active Immunity Gummies are worth checking out. Just as delicious as all the other gummies in Olly's portfolio, these elderberry gummies are formulated with vitamin C, echinacea, and zinc, all of which help to defend the body against illness.
Daily Energy Gummies
Feeling fatigued? Or perhaps you're burnt out? If you don't have the opportunity to take a paid vacation, one way to help is to boost your daily routine with Olly's energy gummies. Packed with vitamin B-12, the tropical-flavored gummies will help fuel your body and boost your performance in the hours ahead—all without a hint of caffeine, we might add.
Undeniable Beauty Gummies
If your hair, skin, and nails are your biggest concern when it comes to supplements, Olly's Undeniable Beauty gummies will be a delightful addition to your routine. They're packed with biotin, keratin, and vitamins C and E—in other words, all the nutrients needed to lengthen, strengthen, and brighten skin, hair, and nails.
Plant Powered Protein Powder
Olly launched its protein powder after making an enduring name, which fans love for its creamy (never chalky) delicious flavor. I mean, would you expect anything else from the brand that has singlehandedly changed the way we view vitamins? The protein powder is available in chocolate and vanilla flavors and boasts 18 grams of plant protein per serving.
Hello Happy Gummy Worms
Last but not least, we have Olly's Hello Happy Gummy worms. Made with vitamin D and saffron, these gummies are designed to boost mood and combat symptoms of seasonal depression. I personally dig them—though, I will say, their tasty tropical flavor could make it easy to eat more than the serving size, which is just two worms. But then again, that's the case with all Olly gummies. They're just that good.