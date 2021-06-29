In a world where wellness trends are always on the rise, people everywhere search for supplements to hop on board the healthy train. The only problem is, so many of the most popular supplements are paired with a hefty price tag that makes them largely inaccessible to many members of society. That, or they taste horrible. Thankfully, the people at Olly recognized this and stepped up to create a brand that caters to folks who crave high-quality supplements on a Target budget.

One of the most notable things about Olly is that they make supplements digestible—not just literally, either. They make them easy to understand—especially for millennials.

“When we started Olly, we wanted to build a lifestyle wellness brand,” Heitz says. “A large part of that motivation was the recognition that millennials really viewed wellness as a lifestyle pursuit, yet weren't as engaged in the supplements category as other demographics.” With this in mind, Olly set out to create a brand that went beyond functional supplements and presented itself as a shelfie-worthy wellness brand that folks would genuinely look forward to making part of their daily lives. “We lean into relevant, benefit-led positioning, so it's easy to determine which supplement is right for you, and package it in beautiful, counter-worthy bottles that don’t feel like something you want to hide in your medicine cabinet.” It’s through this strategy that Olly has been able to differentiate itself from its competitors.

Olly Founded: Eric Ryan, 2014 Based in: San Francisco Pricing: $ Best known for: Providing delicious gummy vitamin supplements at minimal markups. Most popular product: Sleep Gummy Supplements, Goodbye Stress Gummy Supplements, Undeniable Beauty Gummies Fun fact: “The idea for Olly started when Eric—our co-founder—was shopping at Target, and a consumer confused him for a Target employee and asked for advice in finding a supplement that would address a specific health need,” says Olly Vice President of Brand Marketing Jessica Heitz. “Eric realized that by creating products that made it easier to navigate the supplements aisle would be a win for both consumers and retailers.” Other Brands You’ll Love: Hum Nutrition, SmartyPants Vitamins, Love Wellness

The best part? All of their products taste delicious. You never have to worry about chalky, nauseating, hard-to-swallow pills when it comes to Olly. That’s because the majority of their products are gummies that taste more like candy than medicine. Of course, it’s more than just tasting good. “We have expert food scientists on staff that not only make sure our products are efficacious but also that they taste amazing,” Heitz says. “When something works and tastes good, it's an easy habit to start!”

Of course, given the affordable price tag, some folks wonder if OLLY is really all that it’s chalked up to be. Additionally, there’s debate around whether or not the colorful packaging and marketing entice consumers to overload on too many of the same vitamins (given some products are formulated with the same nutrients).

“All of our products (gummies, capsules, and softgels) are expertly formulated to deliver the optimal dosage of each blend for efficacy and the ability to pair with other products,” Heitz says. “We recommend identifying a few key areas of your health and well-being that you would like to improve and targeting those with two to three supplements.” That said, any time you add new supplements or medications to your routine, it’s always a good idea to chat with your doctor beforehand. Read on for our favorite Olly Nutrition products.