This Foundation Is the Secret to Olivia Rodrigo's Radiant Glow at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Olivia Rodrigo is up to something. Lately, the star has been trading her signature Y2K style for something equally vintage but a little more mature—like her sheer '90s moment at the Grammys and understated tube top and trousers at a recent Billboard event—signaling that a new era (and album?) may be approaching. While we can't say for sure, we do know that she continued her chic streak at last night's Vanity Fair Oscars party.

The singer arrived at the event wearing a sleek column gown with a halter neck and open back. The mesh gown was overlayed with sequins creating a cheetah pattern, and she accessorized the look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings. She wore her hair long and wavy, with a side part (they're back, baby) styled by Clayton Hawkins.

Getty Images

As for makeup, she stuck to her signature fresh look with a bronzed twist. We caught up with her makeup artist, Nina Park, for the exclusive details on her gorgeous look.

"I was inspired by Olivia’s sequin leopard Valentino dress and wanted to create a modern and sleek look for the evening to complement it," Park tells Byrdie. "The idea was to give her an illuminated edginess without being too overpowering. I love it when different features of the face illuminate and catch light on the red carpet. It brings a youthful glow. So, I also took that in mind with the products I used on Olivia and how I applied the makeup."

For Park, the key to this "illuminated edginess" was a soft smokey eye. "Our focus was on the eyes—we wanted to make a statement and embrace the smoky eye trend but with a modern twist by incorporating rich, warm brown tones and soft-but-defined liner instead of the traditional black and grey shades and smoked, worn-in look."

"To bring this trend to life on Olivia, I used the Chantecaille Wild Meadows Eye Quartet ($78) to sculpt her eyes, focusing on the milk chocolate shades, intensifying the application around her lash line," Park explains. "I lightly applied the lighter gold shade to highlight the inner corners of her eyes. I elongated the shape of her eyes by using two shades of Chantecaille’s Luster Glide Eye Liner ($35) in Raven and Olive Brocade." She then used a large fluffy brush to dust the shimmering pink shade from the palette across Rodrigo's eyes to marry all the shades together. "I love this warmer take we created on a classic look."

Getty Images

A glowing complexion was key to balancing Rodrigo's more dramatic eye look. Park started by massaging in Chantecaille’s Sheer Glow Rose Face Tint ($79) for a "soft, radiant glow," focusing on the high points of the face and the décolleté. "One of my favorite foundations to create the most natural-looking base is the Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation, ($89)," says Park. "I like to apply in thin layers with my hands until I get the coverage I’m looking for. I love how easily it melts onto the skin and how skin-like it feels and looks."



"To make [her skin] feel fresher and more natural, I like to add rosy washes onto the cheeks. I softly applied the Wild Meadow Blush ($75) in Apple Blossom with a blush brush on the apples of her cheeks," says Park. "I also brought the fresh pink color along her hairline to bring the seamless blushing look together." To finish off the look, Park lined Rodrigo's lips with the Lip Definer ($28) in Nuance before slicking on Wild Meadows Lip Chic ($52) in Meadow.