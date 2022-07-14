Add This Olivia Rodrigo-Approved Accessory to Your Fairycore Starter Pack

If you're still dreaming about Olivia Rodrigo's glittering Met Gala look, you're not alone. Between her lilac bejeweled Versace gown, sheer opera gloves, and matching metallic eyeshadow, Rodrigo made sure her second Met appearance was an unforgettable one—but it was those Y2K-meets-fairy-princess butterfly headpieces, delicately floating just above her brunette waves, that left the biggest impression. Created by cool girl-favorite accessories designer Jennifer Behr in collaboration the iconic Betsey Johnson, the butterflies instantly dominated newsfeeds, mood boards, and timelines.

As it happens, the storybook whimsy of Rodrigo's Met Gala butterflies just got a little more attainable. The Jennifer Behr x Betsey Johnson Butterfly Capsule Collection is here, and it's practically begging to be woven into braids and perched atop spiky buns. With dopamine dressing and mood-beauty beauty trends already on the rise, the just-launched hair accessories are both firmly on-trend and an easy way to add a little extra magic into everyday life.

Where You've Seen It

Olivia Rodrigo's oversized, couture butterflies might have spawned the exciting new two-piece collection, but trend-wise beauty fans know the fluttering motif has been massively popular during the wider '90s and Y2K resurgence. Back in the day, stars like Kirsten Dunst, Salma Hayek, and Mariah Carey (who famously made the insect her signature), all regularly wore butterfly hair clips, butterfly-emblazoned outfits, butterfly-shaped jewelry, and even temporary butterfly tattoos on the red carpet (and off it). Betsey Johnson's archival collections from the era are full of colorful butterflies, and her Spring/Summer 1997 show featured what would serve as the original inspiration for this new line: pink and teal butterfly headpieces on the models.

Getty Images



The early aughts then came roaring back into fashion with the 2020s, and its influence has been everywhere since. Young stars like Lizzo, Dua Lipa, and Megan Thee Stallion have all been spotted in assorted butterfly-themed looks, and Olivia Rodrigo—who built much of her Sour-era aesthetic around assorted throwback trends—went so far as to incorporate the butterfly into official merch and branding.

Getty Images

About The New Collection

The Jennifer Behr x Betsey Johnson Butterfly Capsule Collection might have been born from their costume party collaboration, but the two pieces in this limited-edition line are distinctly wearable. They play up each designer's strengths and individual vision (Jennifer Behr is a longtime butterfly motif fan, too, featuring them in several pieces over the years), but manage to feel distinct at the same time. "Butterflies represent renewal, and this was the perfect opportunity to bring such an iconic shape to life in a new way," Behr explains. "When I saw Betsey’s runway inspiration, I knew that we could create pieces that would perfectly embody both of our brands.”

Jennifer Behr

All handmade in New York City, the pieces can be worn together or separately. The Gabby Bobby Pin Butterfly ($75) is the smaller, daintier option in the collection. Featuring a handpainted, soft lilac-colored butterfly perched on a gleaming silver bobby pin, it looks most similar to a classic Y2K clip—albeit, a seriously elevated version. For a more exact match to Rodrigo's Met Gala style, the very appropriately-named Gala Butterfly ($175) has show-stopping silk organza wings printed with realistic-looking spots and illuminated with glittering Swarovski crystal accents. "I’ve always loved embracing the embellished and over-the-top, and this capsule does just that,” Johnson shares in the same release. “Bringing these pieces back to life from my past collections they perfectly combine my fun, girly and punk view on fashion.”

Jennifer Behr

Of course, just because the accessories can create a deliciously exaggerated look doesn't mean they're not perfect for more casual occasions, too. That's the power of these fairycore themes we're starting to see so much of lately, a natural confluence of Y2K and cottagecore styles. Layer on a little for office-approved whimsy, or go all-out for straight-up enchantment. Behr tells Byrdie she loves the idea of going all-out on both styles throughout the hair for a summery, beachy moment guaranteed to turn heads. And, she adds, "Worn simply, a single Gabby Bobby Pin also looks great with the hair pulled back into a sleek bun."

The Jennifer Behr x Betsey Johnson Butterfly Capsule Collection is limited edition, available today on both jenniferbehr.com and betseyjohnson.com.