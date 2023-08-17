Olivia Rodrigo Is Bringing Goth Nails Back

Since "Driver's License" blew Olivia Rodrigo into the stratosphere, the pop starlet has been making pop-punk, goth-glam style all her own. She's worn deep red cherry manicures, made horse girl outfits edgy, and walked the Met Gala stairs in a custom black and white Thom Browne creation. Now, she's making the case for black nails polish after nearly nude and subtle chrome manicures have been dominating all summer.



Of course, black nails have never gone totally out of style, but lately, it seems as if the classic shade is less on-trend than ever before. The trend cycle has been dominated by glazed donut nails, cloud nails, lip gloss nails, vanilla nails and iced coffee nails—just to name a few—and the deepest these nails get is a rich espresso or dark silver. And still, even when they are dark, they aren't as overtly edgy or in your face as the classic jet-black mani.



Rodrigo must be over all the muted manicure trends, as she was spotted in London wearing a picture-perfect all-black nail look—and it was very refreshing.



Getty Images

The look, done by manicurist Imarni, was ultra-simple, and just consisted of short, rounded nails perfectly coated in black polish. (Imarni used The GelBottle polish ($19) in Jet Black if you want the exact shade, but you probably already have a solid black in your stash.) They weren't extra long,covered in pearls, laser designs, or even stickers. Just black, which is just very refreshing.



She paired the nails with a schoolgirl-meets-"rockstar girlfriend" ensemble that was equal parts grunge and chic. She wore a heathered gray miniskirt made out of the same material as a suit jacket, a matching distressed gray artist tee, some skinny black sunglasses, silver rings, white tube socks, and a pair of Mary Janes.



She kept the same manicure (and matching pedi) when she made more appearances in the English city in a fuzzy white sweater minidress with thigh-high white boots, and a sculpting deep red minidress with matching red kitten heels.



Black nails, also, may be the go-to manicure of her current GUTS era, as in the album artwork she's seen biting her chipped black nail with rings spelling out "GUTS" on each finger.



Of course, the black nail revival is easy to recreate at home. To start off, like any nail look, file your nails to your desired length and shape, which would be short and rounded to exactly copy Rodrigo. Then, apply some cuticle oil to your cuticles to soften them and push them back. After that, wipe clean of oil and go in with two to three coats of your favorite black polish, like Butter London's Union Jack Black Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer ($18). Once dry, finish it off with a coat or two of a plain top coat like Butter London's Hardware Shine UV Top Coat ($18).