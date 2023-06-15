Olivia Rodrigo Matched Her Lipstick to Her Black Cherry Manicure

Olivia Rodrigo is our modern pop punk princess, from her moody songs to her soft-grunge outfits. She took a bit of a break from music after the success of her debut album Sour, but she just announced that her new single “Vampire” is set to release on June 30. In preparation for the drop, Rodrigo just posted a photo of her blood-red lips that perfectly matched her black cherry nails.

On June 14, Rodrigo shared a selfie in a lipstick-kissed mirror, where she's wearing a striped blue and white button-up shirt, various silver rings (one of which features a moody obsidian gem), and her typical undone wavy brown hair parted down the middle. Rodrigo is a fan of wearing a no-makeup makeup look on the regular, and in this photo, she wears a fairly natural glam aside from her perfect blood-red lips, which matched her deep cherry nails exactly.

Rodrigo’s nails sit at a short soft square shape, and feature an opaque crimson red on the entire nail bed. Red nails will always be a classic, but they seemed to disappear over the past few months in favor of sheer, subtle manicures. However, they're back with a vengeance as celebs like Zendaya, Megan Fox, and Selena Gomez have all been spotted with cherry red nails in recent weeks. However, if you’re in the mood for something darker, Rodrigo’s nails are the happy medium between a vivid firetruck red and a deep true burgundy.

Some of the most popular manicure trends right now are inspired by other beauty products—like lip gloss and blush nails—so it was only a matter of time before we started matching our nails to our actual makeup looks. And it makes sense—wearing the same colors on your lips as you do your nails can create a chic cohesion in your outfit, whether you’re lounging at home in sweats or are off to a fancy event.

If you want to replicate Rodrigo’s cherry lipstick nails, first file and buff your nails to your preferred shape and apply a base coat. Then, use two coats of opaque crimson nail polish like Deborah Lippmann’s Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish ($20) in Lady Is A Tramp, and seal everything in with top coat. To match your lips to your nails, choose a cool-toned red like Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Lipstick ($35) in Red Carpet Red.