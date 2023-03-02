Olivia Rodrigo Brought Horse Girl Couture to the Red Carpet

While Olivia Rodrigo is the perfect musician to turn to if you need an angsty song to scream to, she's also one of our favorite sources of fashion inspo. She always strikes just the right balance of pulling a major look, while still feeling as approachable as her lyrics. Case in point: On March 1, Rodrigo arrived at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music event wearing a horse girl outfit that includes printed pants and silky, show pony hair.

Rodrigo stepped onto the red carpet wearing a brown leather tube top along with low-rise vintage 2001 Chloé pants with a horse printed on the side. As of late, Rodrigo has been opting for minimal accessories, and last night wasn’t any different: her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, dressed Rodrigo in cream open-toed heels and a few silver rings.

Getty Images

To continue the minimalist horse-girl vibes, Rodrigo wore her waist-long hair in soft waves parted down the middle. Her hair has a certain expensive shine and a tousled je ne sais quoi that honestly reminds us of a well-groomed show pony's mane in the best way possible.

Getty Images

“We just wanted effortless, natural glam for the night,” her hairstylist, Clayton Hawkins, says. Rodrigo’s hair has a considerable amount of shine, which Hawkins created by first brushing Rodrigo’s damp hair out with the Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler ($15) to get rid of any knots. “I then blew her hair out and went in with a 1.5-inch curling iron and created some loose bends," says Hawkins. After setting the style with hairspray, Hawkins raked through Rodrigo’s hair with the dual-sided Tangle Teaser Wide Tooth Comb ($12). “[The comb’s] long, sturdy tips effortlessly glide through the hair with less pulling for softer-looking curls,” notes Hawkins. “The result is effortless, undone, and gorgeous.”

And to round out Rodrigo's classic simplistic glam. her makeup artist, Dana Delaney, created a soft glam that includes barely-there eyeshadow, with a wing to accentuate her long, wispy lashes. As usual, Rodrigo's brows were brushed up yet prim, and the finishing touches were a wash of coral blush and a matching high-shine lip gloss.

Rodrigo brought a whole new meaning to horse girl last night, and we are so here for it.