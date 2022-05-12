Olive & June's Summer Collection Is Like Sleep Away Camp for Your Nails

Whether you've spent most of your childhood summers at camp (or wished to be sent to sleep away), there are a few things synonymous with the activity. Time outdoors, arts and crafts, and making new friends are just a few things that come to mind when thinking of camping, and they're the source of inspiration for Olive & June's latest summer collection. We like to think of this as adult camp—for your nails.

The brand is known for its quality, affordable seven-free formulas that come in a wide range of colors, and its summer squad is no different. O&J teased the new launch with a clip from The Parent Trap, and Instagram followers quickly caught on to a camp-themed launch. With the idea of a summer escape in mind, Sarah Gibson Tuttle and the Olive & June team set out to "remix" primary colors as we know them. “For our newest collection, we were inspired by the endless fun and nostalgia of summer camp," Gibson Tuttle says. "You’ll see a palette of bold, bright shades with a retro vibe. We hope this takes you back to your fondest childhood memories."



The new collection includes seven new liquid polishes that take a modern approach to coloring book shades. Field Day is a punchy watermelon red; Blue Canoe is denim overalls blue; Green Canteen is refreshing green with a hint of teal; Pen Pal is a vivid pink; Sleeping Bag reminds us of mint-flavored ice cream; Counselor in Training is a preppy canteloupe hue, and Sprinkle Cookie is a confetti party for your nails.

You can purchase the colors separately or snag the trunk ($90) complete with all shades and nail tools, including the limited-edition red Poppy comfort grip ($16), designed to make painting your nails a breeze. A few coats of each hue will give you opaque, vibrant color that beats using a crayon (or whatever crazy tools we used as camp-aged kids). When you pick up the new summer kit, you'll also get a limited-edition O&J friendship bracelet.



Our favorite part of the new launch doesn't stop at the polishes. The brand is releasing new designs in their popular press-ons that make salon-quality manicures possible at home. The new tips come in almond, squoval, round shapes, and various medium and short lengths. Each kit comes in 21 different sizes to fit your unique nailbeds. You can snag the press-ons in the solid summer hues, and—of course—O&J also has cute designed styles that get you all the compliments.

The Bikini Bottoms colorway is printed in vivid florals; Triple French is an ocean-colored take on fine lines, and Rainbow Love has three tiny hearts painted in the brand's remixed primary colors. What we love most about Olive & June is that the brand prioritizes nail health and performance while still providing options and trendy designs. So, you don't have to worry about harsh materials or chemicals to sacrifice your nails for style.

If you haven't already become a devout user of the brand's press-on nails, you're in for a treat. You'll get nail glue, a wood stick, a prep pad, and a file buffer in each kit to ensure you create the perfect canvas for tips. The best part? Depending on your application technique, O&J's press-ons last. So if you're headed out for vacation (or just need a new mani), you don't have to worry about these flaking off during paddleboarding or laying out on the beach. All that's left is actually to enjoy summer without fussing over your nails.

