We Got First Dibs on This New Face Mask That's Like a 5-Minute Facial in a Jar—Here's How It Went

Don’t get us wrong, we love the calming ritual of applying a face mask, lighting a candle, and kicking our feet up, but there’s something superior about a professional facial. Whether you love the lit-from-within dewy glow that’s seemingly only possible post-professional facial, or the unmatched skin-clearing power, we’re with you. However, treating yourself to an expensive treatment isn’t always in the cards. Now, achieving Hailey Bieber-level dewiness is going to be easier (and more accessible) than ever, thanks to Olehenriksen’s latest launch: the aptly named Dewtopia 25% Acid Flash Facial Mask.

Shop now: Ole Henriksen, $50

Shop now: Sephora, $50

We’re big fans of Ole Henriksen here at Byrdie (the Banana Bright line has single-handedly changed our skin), so we’re pumped that the mask, which delivers that covetable post-facial glow is hitting shelves today, August 15. We got the exclusive first look at the product and can confirm, you can achieve that facialist's chair glow, at home. Here’s how.

The Formula

Ole Henriksen

Ole Henriksen’s Dewtopia 25% Acid Flash Facial Mask is a new pro-grade mask that delivers that sought-after post-facial glow in five minutes. How? Well, the formula leans on the brand’s highest concentration of acids (we’re talking glycolic acid, salicylic acid, and hyaluronic acid) to tackle dullness, discoloration, and uneven texture. The best part is that the mask works immediately and over time, garnering results that you’ll notice right away with more drastic improvements happening after each use.

According to the Vice President of Skincare Product and Technical Development at KENDO, Riva Barak, despite containing a high concentration of AHAs, PHAs, and BHAs, the formula is balanced with soothing antioxidants (like Scandinavian rowanberry water, for example) to hydrate and nourish the skin. “The beautiful iridescent finish adds to the joyful experience of using the mask,” she says.

Our Review

We were offered an exclusive first peek at the formula to review and were so impressed with the results. “I love an exfoliating mask,” says Shannon Bauer, senior commerce editor, “it’s an easy way to get a really high dose of acids to slough off dead skin cells without overdoing it.”

“At 25 percent, this is one of the highest concentrations I’ve tried over-the-counter and I was shocked that there was no fight-the-burn sensation or redness post-treatment. The shimmery color while the mask is on was pretty, but my post-mask glow was even prettier. My skin was soft, smooth, and dewy in the time it took for my Nespresso to brew and my bed to be made.”



Who It’s Good For + How to Use It

This mask can be used by all skin types and anyone looking for a treatment that tackles uneven texture, dullness, and discoloration in a few minute treatment.

The mask can be used two to three times per week—leave on for five to 10 minutes, then rinse with warm water. If you’re more sensitive to exfoliating or have really reactive skin, you may want to start with just once a week for five minutes. If you use any other exfoliating product (like the Ole Henriksen Glow2OH Toner or Ole Henriksen Dewtopia Night Treatment, you’ll want to skip on your masking nights to avoid double dosing. Top with a heavy duty moisturizer, like Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer, and always wear sunscreen during the day.

To deliver such impressive results, we’d expect the formula to be pretty harsh. But, to our surprise, it’s relatively gentle. The formula boasts exfoliating acids like AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs, plus hyaluronic acid to even texture and brighten skin, control surface oil, as well as plump the skin. To offset the acids, the formula also contains aloe juice and, as we mentioned before, Scandinavian rowanberry water to condition, calm, and hydrate the skin.

