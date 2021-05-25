Olaplex's No. 7 Bonding Oil leaves hair frizz-free and shiny while reviving hair color and repairing damage caused by heat tools. Great for all hair types, there's nothing quite like it.

We put the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Truth be told, I tend to shy away from adding hair oils to my everyday routine considering I’m already prone to unwanted greasy hair, but when I heard that Olaplex came out with a lightweight smoothing oil, I decided it was time to shake things up. I’ve been a faithful Olaplex user ever since my salon started carrying their products about a year ago, and since then I’ve gotten my friends and family hooked on the brand as well. I’m consistently amazed by the “salon quality at home” results I’ve gotten from all the products, so I had an inclination that this one would be no different. Turns out, I was correct: Olaplex has now completely transformed my opinion on hair oils. The lightweight formula didn’t add the weighed-down look to my hair that I feared, instead making my hair shinier and smoother than ever. Read on to find out why this is my current top-shelf hair product.

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil Best for: A variety of hair types, especially hair that has been damaged by heat tools. Uses: A smoothing and repairing daily styling oil for the hair. Potential allergens: Not likely Active ingredients: Bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate (Olaplex’s patented bond-building ingredient), sunflower seed oil, moringa seed oil, fermented green tea oil. Byrdie Clean? No; contains isoparaffin. Price: $28 About the brand: Founded in 2014, Olaplex has made a name for itself in the haircare industry by creating a patented technology, bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, best known as the brand's “secret sauce” for repairing bond breakage in hair. Its products have transformed the outcome of hair coloring in salons as well as proven to reduce damage in hair overall.

About My Hair: Above the shoulder and oil-prone

My hair is a longish bob that dries wavy and, most of the time, with frizz and flyaways. I started coloring my hair when I was a freshman in high school with balayage treatments, and over the years, I’ve transitioned to full-on blonde highlights, so if you knew me when I was a brunette, no you didn’t.

As far as hair routines go, mine is pretty straightforward: I use shampoo and conditioner in the shower, and then do a mask about twice a week. After that, I brush my hair through with a heat protectant, blow dry, and top it all off with a lightweight hairspray.

Much to my hairdresser’s dismay, I wash and blow dry my hair just about every day because it tends to get greasy throughout the day, even with the help of dry shampoo. I get nervous adding hair oils to my routine because I don’t want to exasperate my issue, but I’ve been desperate for a way to tame my flyaways and add some shine to my hair, especially for summer.

The Feel: Weightless and smooth

Right out of the bottle, it's apparent that the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil means business. I mean, it basically melts in your hand. I prefer using the oil on dry hair because I think that adds the most shine and tames my flyaways the best, but I also tried it on damp hair before styling, and it had a similar effect. After running the product through my strands, I don't get that unwanted feeling of heavy product sitting in my hair, which is truly the selling point for me.

The Results: Liquid gold

Melony Forcier/Design by Cristina Cianci

I don’t mean to be dramatic, but Olaplex's No. 7 Bonding Oil might just be the best thing to ever happen to my hair since the round-brush hair dryer. My hair has never felt healthier, and my color is more vibrant than ever, making me less inclined to book a touch-up.

The product excels at taming flyaways, whether you're leaving your hair down or styling it in a slicked-back ponytail. The best part about this product, though, is that I already see long-term results in my hair. Honestly, I can feel my hair getting stronger after each use, and although I can’t give up heat products yet, it has made me feel slightly less worried about the damage that comes with that.

The Value: Well worth the price

At first glance, it may seem like $28 is a bit steep for a 1-oz. bottle of hair oil, but the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil really is an investment product worth getting. A dime-sized drop during each use is all you need to see results, so one bottle could last you five months or more. Also, since it’s working to repair bond breakage, it can save you money in the long run if you end up not having to pay for extensive treatments to reverse past damage. All in all, the benefits outweigh the cost.

Similar Products: You've got options

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil: Bumble and Bumble’s hair oil ($40) has been delivering strong results for years. Its lightweight formula nourishes and protects, although the brand suggests that the best results are seen in medium-to-thick hair.

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil: This hair oil ($56) from Oribe is definitely a splurge, but its luxurious ingredient lineup helps to justify the price. The mix of sandalwood and jasmine makes for a distinctly beautiful scent, but I found that the product gives hair an oily appearance if overused.