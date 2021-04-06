At this point, the word "Olaplex" is basically synonymous with hair health. We watched in real time as its best seller, the transformative No. 3 Hair Perfector, was democratized from a salon-only perk to a shower mainstay. And every subsequent release has further built the Olaplex reputation. Today, the line rolls out yet another product to its all-star roster, the brand's first-ever hair mask.

No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Works for: All hair textures Price: $28 Key Ingredient: Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate Use for: Intense hydration that doesn't weigh hair down Product Claims: Cruelty Free, Paraben Free, Phthalate Free, Sulfate Free, Phosphate Free Other Olaplex Products You’ll Love: No. 3 Bond Perfector ($28), No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo ($28)

The Formula

Designed to both repair and moisturize for sleek, smooth locks without sacrificing hair body and movement, the No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask ($28) contains a lineup of trusted botanical ingredients—avocado oil, rose hip seed extract, and sunflower seed oil to name a few. You might also spot a few ingredients you're used to seeing in skincare, like ceramides and hyaluronic acid, which both fortify and add significant hydration wherever they're applied.

The Key Ingredient

But what really sets the mask (as well as Olaplex products in general) apart is the Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate, a tangle of syllables that make up the patented bonding agent in Olaplex. According to independent clinical trials, the mask delivers twice as much shine, four times more hydration, and six times more smoothness after just a single 10-minute use. Celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham—who's worked with everyone from the Kardashians to Drew Barrymore (and we do mean everyone)—affirms that this key ingredient truly makes the difference. "This technology penetrates the hair shaft working on the entire hair structure to rebuild the hair throughout," she says. "It builds a permanent bridge between the disulfide bonds. At the same time, it lessens and/or eliminates damage caused by molecules that eat protein from the hair by working faster than the damage can occur."

Why It Works for All Hair Types

Christin Brown, a celebrity hairstylist and curl expert who works with stars like Halle Berry and Yara Shahidi, says the mask is particularly excellent for natural textures and curls but is universal for all types—including color-treated hair. "It also doesn’t weigh hair down as it works from the inside out to provide shine, body and moisture," she explains to Byrdie exclusively, adding that she's been using the mask on her own lush, bright blue curls. "I’ve been using this mask for months and I can truly say that it provides the intense hydration my hair needs."

How to Use It

Both Brown and Cunningham are in agreement that typically the mask is best used once per week, substituting conditioner. But if your hair needs extra hydration or is battling more serious damage, Brown says she recommends using the mask twice a week for a few months before reducing the schedule to just once per week. Cunningham also emphasizes the importance of leaving it on for the complete 10 minutes: "Make sure to give it the full 10 minutes to do its work on your hair and use it on damp hair so the cuticle is open to better receive the treatment."

Whether you use those 10 minutes to wash elsewhere, shave, or perform a medley of Rihanna's greatest hits into your shampoo bottle audience (my personal recommendation), you'll emerge with some seriously salon-quality results.

Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask $$28 Shop

Available on OLAPLEX.com and Sephora Mobile today.