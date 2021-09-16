Olaplex’s New Toning Shampoo Saved Me a Trip to the Salon

Chances are if you’ve dyed or highlighted your hair in some way, shape, or form, you’ve heard of Olaplex. The buzzy treatment is a favorite of Byrdie, celebrities, and colorists, thanks to the fact that it truly lives up to its claims—and works hair miracles. So, when we heard that Olaplex was launching a new product, we immediately had to try it out.

This week, the No.4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo ($24) made its way onto the brand's roster—and it’s just as incredible as the subsequent releases before it. Designed for blonde, lightened, and gray hair, the shampoo intends to neutralize brassiness and boost brightness. “One in three women have blonde hair,” said JuE Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Olaplex. “With the launch of our first scientifically proven and stylist-approved purple shampoo, we’re expanding the modern definition of blonde for noticeably hydrated, brighter, and more manageable hair.”

Although the brand already has an arsenal of incredible products in its lineup, this is their first-ever toning shampoo. With each use, the shampoo will repair hair from the inside while reducing the appearance of unwanted yellow or gray tones. In other words, it’ll give you the Olaplex results you know and love with the addition of extra toning for lighter strands. Ahead, get all the details and read our honest thoughts on Olaplex’s newest addition.

Olaplex No.4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo

Best for: Blonde, lightened, and gray hair Price: $28 Product Claims: Vegan. Free of sulfates, parabens, gluten, phthalates, and phosphates. Why We Love It: This purple shampoo neutralizes brassiness and boosts brightness after one use. Other SkinCeuticals Products You’ll Love: No.7 Bonding Oil, Bond Maintenance System Kit

The Formula

If you feel like your hair could use some extra repair, pop in tonality, or a refresh of color between visits to the salon, the No. 4P Toning Shampoo would be an amazing addition to your hair arsenal, explains curl specialist and colorist, Christian Brown. The non-drying, sulfate-free formula contains Olaplex’s signature bond-building technology—that penetrates hair to repair damage—and works for all hair types, ranging from straight to curly. Designed for use on highlights and lighter hair tones (like blondes and grays), each application packs a punch by strengthening, softening, protecting, and keeping unwanted brassy tones in check.



Olaplex No.4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo $28 Shop

How to Use

To get the most out of your No. 4 Toning Shampoo, the brand recommends using it two to three times a week. It should be applied on wet hair as the first step in your shower routine, but you can pre-wash with a regular shampoo first if you have any product buildup in your hair. To apply, lather it on, making sure to coat every strand, and let it process for one to three minutes. For more intense toning, you can leave it on for up to five minutes. After you rinse out the shampoo, the brand recommends following it with the Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner for the best results.



The Review

Rachel Dube, Contributing Writer

Rachel Dube

As someone who’s relatively new to blonde highlights, I can tell you firsthand all about the struggle of preventing brassiness and dryness. After trying multiple different purple shampoos and treatments over the last year to no avail, I can honestly say that this one from Olaplex is a serious game changer.

After just one usage, I saw a noticeable difference in the brassiness and dryness in my hair. My highlights looked like I just had toner slathered all over them—when in reality, it was just this Olaplex shampoo. The best part? It only took three minutes, unlike a visit to the salon or some other treatments that I’ve tried in the past. Safe to say, this purple shampoo has a permanent spot in my arsenal.



Karli Bendlin, Senior Editor

Karli Bendlin

I consider myself to be something of an expert when it comes to purple shampoo. As a lifelong blonde, I’ve tried just about every option out there in an effort to keep my hair looking as icy as it does when I leave the salon. Since Olaplex’s products are the gold standard for color-treated hair, I was beyond excited to try their latest offering and see how it matched up against my favorite toning products.

The bottle recommends leaving the shampoo on anywhere from one to five minutes, so as an *experienced* toner, I decided to go with the full five. One of the immediate benefits I noticed after applying is that the shampoo didn’t leave a purple stain on my hands like some other brands do. My hair also felt cleaner than it does with other offerings. After finishing my shower, I was excited to blow dry my hair and see if it looked anything close to my desired ashy shade. As you can see in my before and after photos, my hair looked noticeably less brassy and more even. Plus, it just felt better—healthier, softer, and more hydrated. I’m sold.

