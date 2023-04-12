8 Oil-Slick Nail Ideas for the Perfect Edgy Summer Mani

Spring and summer are often considered the time for fresh, bright manicures, but that doesn't mean you can't rock darker hues during the warmer seasons. The trick is painting your nails in a way that nods toward the colors of the seasons while maintaining the edgy allure you crave. One way to do so is by embracing the oil-slick nail trend.

What Are Oil-Slick Nails?

Oil-slick nails are a type of manicure that mimics the appearance of an oil spill. While oil is known to be dark and thick, in the right light, it also has swirls of color throughout. Similarly, oil-slick nails have an overall darker appearance featuring bright pops of color in direct sunlight.

Most often, oil-slick nails are created with holographic nail polish or foil. Although the technique can be challenging to execute at home, many professional nail artists are well-versed in the trend. So, if you're looking for photo inspo to take to your next nail appointment, we've got you covered. Ahead, find eight oil-slick nail ideas.