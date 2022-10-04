The October Beauty Launches That Need to Be on Your Radar

Somehow, it's already October. While this month officially marks the start of Spooky Season, it's also the hight of cozy sweater weather—a great time to find a little peace through beauty and wellness before the hectic holiday season kicks off.

This month, we're obsessing over new products that evoke tranquility and comfort, like a fragrance that perfectly captures the aroma of warm gingerbread cookies and a stainless steel beauty tool that helps relieve muscle tension. In order to feel at ease as we settle into autumn, we've put together a list of the best beauty releases to help us feel comfortable as the temperature drops and we spend more time indoors.

Scroll on for the best new October beauty launches.

Truly Beauty

Truly Beauty Exfoliating Bath Bars Set $49.00 Shop

To make your bathing routine a mood-boosting experience, Truly Beauty turned their best-selling products into Exfoliating Bath Bars ($49). Each bar addresses a different concern using ingredients like retinol, orange flower, and acai. No matter which bar you use, expect to buff away dryness in a rich, comforting lather.

DedCool

DedCool x Youth To The People Cosmic Release Eau De Parfum $100.00 Shop

Aptly-named fragrance brand DedCool has teamed up with the equally cool Youth To The People for the skincare brand's first ever perfume. Cosmic Release ($100) is inspired by the vastness of the cosmos, as well as a sense of community and authenticity. Notes of violet leaf, vetiver, and cedar come together for a calming sent allowing you to connect with you inner self.

TooD

TooD TooDscara $24.00 Shop

TooDscara ($24) is a mascara perfect for those who love a dramatic lash moment. The volumizing mascara offers rich color payoff and defined lashes, no matter how much you layer on.

Inala

Inala Triple Threat Tonic $27.00 Shop

The Triple Threat Tonic ($27) is a treatment tonic that can be used to prime wet hair prior to brushing to lessen the damage, style dry hair for a light hold, or revive curls in between washes. In order to improve shine, increase hydration, and instantly smooth frizz and flyaways, the tonic is infused with Inala's Signature Rice Water Complex.

Flora Mirabilis

Flora Mirabilis BEAUTY TOOL $60.00 Shop

The BEAUTY TOOL ($60) is a medical-grade stainless steel facial massage tool designed to stimulate lymphatic drainage, circulation, and muscle relaxation. The ergonomic shape has rounded edges to fit the contours of the face and neck with precision. The beauty tool also guarantees unbreakable design and lifetime durability.

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Fall in Bloom Ultimate Hydration Body Cream $18.00 Shop

The hyaluronic acid and vitamin E-infused formula of the Fall in Bloom Ultimate Hydration Body Cream ($18) promises to leave your skin feeling buttery soft and smooth. The body cream also contains aloe, shea, and cocoa butter, which help to retain moisture for up to 24 hours.

The new fragrance captures the scent of fall with notes of juicy plum, wild blooms, and velvet moss, leaving you smelling warm and sweet.

Rose Inc.

Rose Inc. Ultra-Black Lash Lift Serum Mascara $28.00 Shop

With just one swipe, the new Ultra-Black Lash Lift Serum Mascara ($28) promises to lengthen, lift, and fortify lashes. Advanced peptides, argan oil extract, and pigment-treated squalane give the formula excellent lash benefits along with its glossy black color.

The curved, dual-bristle brush delivers a clean, defined finish and a curl that lasts, while the natural waxes—Carnauba, Sunflower, and Candelilla— instantly create weightless volume and a full, fanned-out effect.

SALTAIR

SALTAIR Nourishing Body Oil $20.00 Shop

The Nourishing Body Oil ($20) was inspired by Founder Iskra Lawrence's personal love of oils—she believes that oils allow you to connect with your body in the most indulgent way possible.

The Body Oil was created for all skin types and contains a potent blend of oils such as Kukui, Cacay, Moringa, and Squalene, as well as fermented Saururus and a biomimetic blend of plant actives that absorb quickly and leave the skin feeling its best.

Emi Jay

Emi Jay Big Effing Clip in Night Fairy $34.00 Shop

Emi Jay's new Bonne Nuit Collection combines Rengencycore and Night Luxe and introduces headbands and custom hair brushes to the brand. The Big Effing Clip in Night Fairy ($34) is the epitome of both aesthetics, with elevated crystal design details to add a festive touch to your holiday hairstyles.

By/Rosie Jane

By/Rosie Jane Dulce Eau de Parfum $70.00 Shop

Dulce Eau de Parfum ($70), By/Rosie Jane’s eighth fragrance, was inspired by founder Rosie Jane Johnston's first year in Los Angeles. The subtly sweet scent aims to provide wearers with a moment of comfort and peace.

With notes of vanilla, nude musk, and sublime Hinoki wood, the fragrance delves into the decadent and rich world of woodsy vanilla. The brand describes the scent as "vanilla ice cream with a shot of whisky on the side."

Henry Rose

Henry Rose Char $120.00 Shop

Char ($120), Henry Rose's 11th Eau de Parfum, is a warm, comforting, and spicy scent that encapsulates the scent of a crisp fall day. A combination of tonka bean, fresh ginger, and patchouli give this fragrance a certain coziness, similar to freshly baked gingerbread cookies. Orange flower and Haitian vetiver round out the cozy yet fresh scent.

Iota

Iota Body Serum+ $23.00 Shop

This month, Iota makes its debut as the world's first body-care line focused on the skin microbiome. The Body Wash+ ($23) and Body Serum+ ($39) are the brand's premier products.

The Body Serum+ contains Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, and pre/postbiotics to enhance skin health. The fragrance-free formula also contains spirulina for essential amino acids that help boost skin hydration, and hibiscus flower, which contains antioxidants that help slow elastin loss, to improve the health of all types of skin.

Freck Beauty

Freck Beauty Makeout Club Soft Blur Lipstick $24.00 Shop

Freck Beauty is branching out into lip color with a unique formula perfect for TikTok's "movie lips" trend. The Makeout Club Soft Blur Lipstick ($24) is a medium-to-full coverage lipstick with a soft-matte, feather-free finish.

This nourishing formula contains royal orchid extract to hydrate lips, magnolia bark extract, which is high in antioxidants, and vegan lanolin for a comfortable cushioned feel.

Dior

Dior Prestige La Crème Texture Riche $420.00 Shop

If you're looking for a splurge, Dior's Prestige La Crème Texture Riche ($420) has you covered. It uses the power of the Rose de Granville—known as the Dior diamond rose—which has two times the regenerative powers of other roses to help plump skin and reduce the look of wrinkles and lines. The rich texture and gorgeous packaging are the icing on the cake.

Ranu

Ranu Lotus Revitalizing Youth Oil $68.00 Shop

Skincare brand Ranu makes its debut this month with a curated line of products based on ayurvedic principles. The Lotus Revitalizing Youth Oil ($68) contains a mix of blue lotus, mokate, rose, ylang ylang, and guaiazulene oils to nourish and revitalize skin. Its velvety texture leaves skin happy and plump, and helps smooth the appearance of wrinkles.