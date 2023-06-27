These 13 Ocean-Inspired Nail Ideas Are What Mermaid Dreams Are Made Of

This summer, we're all embracing our wildest aquatic dreams as mermaidcore beauty and style trends grow alongside new releases like The Little Mermaid live action movie and Netflix's MerPeople. It makes sense that ocean-inspired nails are now trending in every shape and form, from iridescent mermaid manis to coquettish pearls to watery marbling. No matter which take is your favorite, you'll have a fun, on-trend look whether you have a seaside vacation in store or simply want to bring a dose of summer to a regular work week. Ahead, see 13 ocean-inspired nails as fresh and mesmerizing as Ariel's gadgets and gizmos aplenty.