These 13 Ocean-Inspired Nail Ideas Are What Mermaid Dreams Are Made Of

By
Deana Leonce
deana leonce headshot
Deana Leonce
Deana Leonce has been working as a freelance makeup artist for over three years. She has worked with various clients, from models walking in New York Fashion Week to private clientele. As of 2021, Deana is a NYS Licensed Esthetician and has previously worked for Glowbar, and now works with a wide roster of private clients.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Published on 06/27/23 08:00AM
Manicure with neutral base and intricate ocean wave design on thumbnail

@betina_goldstein

This summer, we're all embracing our wildest aquatic dreams as mermaidcore beauty and style trends grow alongside new releases like The Little Mermaid live action movie and Netflix's MerPeople. It makes sense that ocean-inspired nails are now trending in every shape and form, from iridescent mermaid manis to coquettish pearls to watery marbling. No matter which take is your favorite, you'll have a fun, on-trend look whether you have a seaside vacation in store or simply want to bring a dose of summer to a regular work week. Ahead, see 13 ocean-inspired nails as fresh and mesmerizing as Ariel's gadgets and gizmos aplenty.

01 of 13

Undersea Geometry

Manicure with blue geometric details and white accent line

@paintbucketnails

Use geometric shapes to create ocean-inspired nails without being too literal. Not only would this blue design be the perfect fit for a vacation manicure, but you can customize the shapes to fit whatever mood the sea strikes for you.

02 of 13

Ocean Blue Ripple French

Get lost at sea with these illusionist blue and white ripples. The marbled French tips create a fun and trippy ode to the ocean.

03 of 13

Crashing Waves

Manicure with blue and white marbled abstract wave designs on part of nails

@paintbucketnails

The deep blue sea has nothing on this abstract nail design. The ultramarine blue mixed with marbled flecks of white makes this nail art resemble real ebbs and flows of the ocean, and with a palette this refreshing, who wouldn’t want to take a dip?

04 of 13

Mermaid Marble

Manicure with chrome blue and purple abstract marbled details

@paintbucketnails

Look too closely at this ocean-inspired mani, and you might find yourself falling into the deep end of Ariel's magical coral reef. The chrome effect adds to the watercolor effect on these nails, giving dimension far deeper than a kiddie pool.

05 of 13

Detailed Waves

Manicure with intricate crashing wave design on thumb

@betina_goldstein

Get inspired by this intricate ocean-inspired nail art guaranteed to mesmerize onlookers with the sheer detail. Paired with a natural base, it does the most, without doing too much.

06 of 13

Seaside Silver Linings

Manicure with abstract wavy deep blue design and silver edge

@shoreditchnails

Take your French mani to new depths with this water-inspired take on a timeless classic. Adding the silver trim to the wavy blue tip keeps things simple while also effectively inspiring you to book that vacation ASAP.

07 of 13

Island Vibes

Manicure with one hand of Hokusai wave designs and one hand of island floral designs

@shoreditchnails

As if you could hear the sound of the waves crashing when you hold your hand up to your ear, this intricate ocean design balances a Hokusai-inspired wave design on one hand with island florals on the others. The look is so fun, it just may inspire even a novice to try out surfing.

08 of 13

Major Treasure

Manicure covered in various sizes of pearls and iridescent studs

@ginaedwards_

If wave designs aren't your thing, these nails take a different approach to the ocean concept by leaning into the bubbles you might experience while scuba diving with the beautiful fish and vivid coral (or the pearls you might find if you're lucky).

09 of 13

Blowing Bubbles

Light blue manicure with white and darker blue bubble designs and rhinestone accents

@brushedbyb_

Another particularly creative underwater mani design, this one uses subtle variations in blue (plus white accents) to showcase the ways bubbles rise to the surface. Nail artist Brittney Ellen used a sponge and a dotting tool to help create this look, but if it seems complex to recreate, head to a salon to get the ocean-inspired nails of your dreams.

10 of 13

Layered Waves and Lines

Manicure with blue and white wave and line designs

@paintbucketnails

The line work on these blue and white almond-shaped nails is reminiscent of the waves you'll be sure to see when you finally hit the boardwalk on your vacation. It also makes us think of modern art and the '90s jazz cup design, so there are plenty of reasons for this mani to spark joy.

11 of 13

Tonal Abstract

Manicure with abstract wavy designs in various shades of blue

@shoreditchnails

Not ready to hit the high seas too soon? Try out a more conceptual take on ocean-inspired nails with an abstract design in gradient shades of watery blue. This look is vague enough that it can feel nautical in some situations, and subtle and artsy in others.

12 of 13

Seaside Chic

Ivory manicure with abstract cobalt blue designs and rhinestone details

@disseynails

For sunset cruises or days spent on the boardwalk, nothing beats an ocean-inspired manicure that's on par with your chic summer outfits. The abstract splashes of cobalt look stunning against this ivory base, with mini rhinestones adding a hint of sparkle.

13 of 13

Mermaid Chrome

Turquoise teal manicure with iridescent chrome finish and gold rings

@lolo.nailedit

Of course, a list of ocean-inspired nails would be incomplete without a mermaid scale moment. There are so many ways to embrace your inner Ariel, but we love how simple this one—which uses Essie's Expressie Iced Out Top Coat ($10) overtop of OPI's I'm Yacht Leaving ($11) is to recreate. Choose whichever based color is calling you with its siren song, and get ready to have a mesmerizing mani in minutes.

Related Stories