These 13 Ocean-Inspired Nail Ideas Are What Mermaid Dreams Are Made Of

This summer, we're all embracing our wildest aquatic dreams as mermaidcore beauty and style trends grow alongside new releases like The Little Mermaid live action movie and Netflix's MerPeople. It makes sense that ocean-inspired nails are now trending in every shape and form, from iridescent mermaid manis to coquettish pearls to watery marbling. No matter which take is your favorite, you'll have a fun, on-trend look whether you have a seaside vacation in store or simply want to bring a dose of summer to a regular work week. Ahead, see 13 ocean-inspired nails as fresh and mesmerizing as Ariel's gadgets and gizmos aplenty.
Undersea Geometry
Use geometric shapes to create ocean-inspired nails without being too literal. Not only would this blue design be the perfect fit for a vacation manicure, but you can customize the shapes to fit whatever mood the sea strikes for you.
Ocean Blue Ripple French
Get lost at sea with these illusionist blue and white ripples. The marbled French tips create a fun and trippy ode to the ocean.
Crashing Waves
The deep blue sea has nothing on this abstract nail design. The ultramarine blue mixed with marbled flecks of white makes this nail art resemble real ebbs and flows of the ocean, and with a palette this refreshing, who wouldn’t want to take a dip?
Mermaid Marble
Look too closely at this ocean-inspired mani, and you might find yourself falling into the deep end of Ariel's magical coral reef. The chrome effect adds to the watercolor effect on these nails, giving dimension far deeper than a kiddie pool.
Detailed Waves
Get inspired by this intricate ocean-inspired nail art guaranteed to mesmerize onlookers with the sheer detail. Paired with a natural base, it does the most, without doing too much.
Seaside Silver Linings
Take your French mani to new depths with this water-inspired take on a timeless classic. Adding the silver trim to the wavy blue tip keeps things simple while also effectively inspiring you to book that vacation ASAP.
Island Vibes
As if you could hear the sound of the waves crashing when you hold your hand up to your ear, this intricate ocean design balances a Hokusai-inspired wave design on one hand with island florals on the others. The look is so fun, it just may inspire even a novice to try out surfing.
Major Treasure
If wave designs aren't your thing, these nails take a different approach to the ocean concept by leaning into the bubbles you might experience while scuba diving with the beautiful fish and vivid coral (or the pearls you might find if you're lucky).
Blowing Bubbles
Another particularly creative underwater mani design, this one uses subtle variations in blue (plus white accents) to showcase the ways bubbles rise to the surface. Nail artist Brittney Ellen used a sponge and a dotting tool to help create this look, but if it seems complex to recreate, head to a salon to get the ocean-inspired nails of your dreams.
Layered Waves and Lines
The line work on these blue and white almond-shaped nails is reminiscent of the waves you'll be sure to see when you finally hit the boardwalk on your vacation. It also makes us think of modern art and the '90s jazz cup design, so there are plenty of reasons for this mani to spark joy.
Tonal Abstract
Not ready to hit the high seas too soon? Try out a more conceptual take on ocean-inspired nails with an abstract design in gradient shades of watery blue. This look is vague enough that it can feel nautical in some situations, and subtle and artsy in others.
Seaside Chic
For sunset cruises or days spent on the boardwalk, nothing beats an ocean-inspired manicure that's on par with your chic summer outfits. The abstract splashes of cobalt look stunning against this ivory base, with mini rhinestones adding a hint of sparkle.
Mermaid Chrome
Of course, a list of ocean-inspired nails would be incomplete without a mermaid scale moment. There are so many ways to embrace your inner Ariel, but we love how simple this one—which uses Essie's Expressie Iced Out Top Coat ($10) overtop of OPI's I'm Yacht Leaving ($11) is to recreate. Choose whichever based color is calling you with its siren song, and get ready to have a mesmerizing mani in minutes.