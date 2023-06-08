The Oat Milk Mani Is the Latest Naked Nail Trend to Take Over Our Feeds

If you prefer a no-makeup makeup look or are living for the quiet luxury moment, oat milk nails are about to become your new obsession. You read that right: Oat milk isn't just for lattes anymore— it's making its way to our fingertips. Much like milk bath, chocolate milk, and strawberry milk manicures, the off-white to soft beige tones of oat milk manis offers an understated and elegant approach to nail art. It's a look that goes with everything (particularly any coastal grandma-inspired ensembles you plan on wearing to your next clambake).
Ahead, find a selection of 12 oat milk manicures that you'll want to try out ASAP.
Soft White Nails
If you prefer to stick with the classic blueprint for oat milk nails, opt for a soft white. With just one coat, you'll hardly notice any imperfections; with two, you'll blur them all.
Neutral Oat Milk Mix
If you love the simplicity of oat milk nails—the sheer, neutral colors are universally flattering—yet crave a touch of pizazz, might we suggest three different shades of nude? This design incorporates Sally Hansen's Almond Milk ($10) on the middle finger, Milk Cashew Butter ($8) on the index and pinky finger, and Roasted Chestnut ($10) on the thumb and ring finger.
Oat Milky French Tips
This French manicure offers another multicolor moment (and dips into the chocolate milk trend). While we adore the mixed-up neutral tips, we think a French featuring only the Lights Laquer shade Matilda ($11)—the oat milky shade nail artist Dayanna I. Sapiens used on the middle finger here—would look stunning, too.
Cornocopia Nails
Looking for something a little more maximalist than a full-on oat milk mani? Consider opting for an oat milk shade as part of a mismatched set.
Pro tip: Don't skimp on the top coat. As nail expert Mazz Hanna says, "one of the hallmarks of an oat milk-inspired nail is a plump and juicy topcoat."
Oat Milk and Pearl Mani
To add a touch of glitz to your oat milk manicure for a formal event (or if you just want glamorous nails to spice up your every day), consider going for a sparkling shade of milky white polish and topping it off with a few stick-on pearls.
Creamy, Pearly Oat Milk Nails
Prefer a simpler pearl nail look? Try this creamy mani with pearl accents at the cuticle. This manicure features Le Mini Macaron's Oat Milk Gel Polish ($13) as the base shade.
Oat Milk Mermaid Tips
Calling all mermaid-core fanatics: These pearly white French tips are bound to make a splash. While you could attempt to recreate the look with a set of fine-lining nail art brushes, achieving precise lines may require the assistance of an expert.
Glazed Donut Meets Oat Milk
Here's a friendly reminder that you can never go wrong with glazed donut nails. Not only are they easy to recreate, but they also offer endless possibilities for color choices. Select a nail polish color with an iridescent pearl effect or DIY with the right eyeshadow and some patience.
Dotted Nails
Polka dots have the power to upgrade all of your oat milk manicures. Consider adding lighter-colored half-moons at your cuticles to really make your mani pop.
Clean Slate
Yes, give them nothing (but in a good way). All you need for this clean nail look is the shade DS01 ($20) by DVOK and a steady hand.
Coffee With Oat Milk
For a twist on the classic French tip, try layering a few shades of white, beige, and brown at the ends of nails painted with a sheer oat milk base.
Two Toned French
There are countless options for using an oat milk shade as a base; this two-toned French tip design is just one of them. It's a great way to dabble in nail art without straying too far from the classic.