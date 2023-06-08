The Oat Milk Mani Is the Latest Naked Nail Trend to Take Over Our Feeds

By
Iman Balagam is a contributing writer for Byrdie. You can also find her bylines on Harpers Bazaar, Elle, and more.
Published on 06/08/23 07:00AM
Close up of an oat milk manicure in a soft white tone

@melanated.mani

If you prefer a no-makeup makeup look or are living for the quiet luxury moment, oat milk nails are about to become your new obsession. You read that right: Oat milk isn't just for lattes anymore— it's making its way to our fingertips. Much like milk bath, chocolate milk, and strawberry milk manicures, the off-white to soft beige tones of oat milk manis offers an understated and elegant approach to nail art. It's a look that goes with everything (particularly any coastal grandma-inspired ensembles you plan on wearing to your next clambake).

Ahead, find a selection of 12 oat milk manicures that you'll want to try out ASAP.

01 of 12

Soft White Nails

A milky white, oat milk manicure

@melanated.mani

If you prefer to stick with the classic blueprint for oat milk nails, opt for a soft white. With just one coat, you'll hardly notice any imperfections; with two, you'll blur them all.

02 of 12

Neutral Oat Milk Mix

Close up of a gradient oat milk manicure

@lolo.nailedit

If you love the simplicity of oat milk nails—the sheer, neutral colors are universally flattering—yet crave a touch of pizazz, might we suggest three different shades of nude? This design incorporates Sally Hansen's Almond Milk ($10) on the middle finger, Milk Cashew Butter ($8) on the index and pinky finger, and Roasted Chestnut ($10) on the thumb and ring finger.

03 of 12

Oat Milky French Tips

A French manicure with shades of neutral brow on the tips

@disseynails

This French manicure offers another multicolor moment (and dips into the chocolate milk trend). While we adore the mixed-up neutral tips, we think a French featuring only the Lights Laquer shade Matilda ($11)—the oat milky shade nail artist Dayanna I. Sapiens used on the middle finger here—would look stunning, too.

04 of 12

Cornocopia Nails

A mix and match manicure featuring a solid oat milk nail on the middle finger

@disseynails

Looking for something a little more maximalist than a full-on oat milk mani? Consider opting for an oat milk shade as part of a mismatched set.

Pro tip: Don't skimp on the top coat. As nail expert Mazz Hanna says, "one of the hallmarks of an oat milk-inspired nail is a plump and juicy topcoat."

05 of 12

Oat Milk and Pearl Mani

Oat milk nails with a shimmer to the polish and stick-on pearl accents

@phoebesummernails

To add a touch of glitz to your oat milk manicure for a formal event (or if you just want glamorous nails to spice up your every day), consider going for a sparkling shade of milky white polish and topping it off with a few stick-on pearls.

06 of 12

Creamy, Pearly Oat Milk Nails

A peachy-neutral oat milk manicure with pearl accents

@melanated.mani

Prefer a simpler pearl nail look? Try this creamy mani with pearl accents at the cuticle. This manicure features Le Mini Macaron's Oat Milk Gel Polish ($13) as the base shade.

07 of 12

Oat Milk Mermaid Tips

A French manicure with shimmery oat milk tips

@phoebesummernails

Calling all mermaid-core fanatics: These pearly white French tips are bound to make a splash. While you could attempt to recreate the look with a set of fine-lining nail art brushes, achieving precise lines may require the assistance of an expert.

08 of 12

Glazed Donut Meets Oat Milk

Oat milk nails with a glazed donut chrome finish

@melanated.mani

Here's a friendly reminder that you can never go wrong with glazed donut nails. Not only are they easy to recreate, but they also offer endless possibilities for color choices. Select a nail polish color with an iridescent pearl effect or DIY with the right eyeshadow and some patience.

09 of 12

Dotted Nails

An oat milk manicure with pink-nude half moons at the cuticle, and white polka dots all over

@brushedbyb_

Polka dots have the power to upgrade all of your oat milk manicures. Consider adding lighter-colored half-moons at your cuticles to really make your mani pop.

10 of 12

Clean Slate

A sheer oart milk mani

@overglowedit

Yes, give them nothing (but in a good way). All you need for this clean nail look is the shade DS01 ($20) by DVOK and a steady hand.

11 of 12

Coffee With Oat Milk

An oat milk, wavy French tip manicure

@overglowedit

For a twist on the classic French tip, try layering a few shades of white, beige, and brown at the ends of nails painted with a sheer oat milk base.

12 of 12

Two Toned French

Oat milk nails with brown and white tips

@overglowedit

There are countless options for using an oat milk shade as a base; this two-toned French tip design is just one of them. It's a great way to dabble in nail art without straying too far from the classic.

