The Oat Milk Mani Is the Latest Naked Nail Trend to Take Over Our Feeds

If you prefer a no-makeup makeup look or are living for the quiet luxury moment, oat milk nails are about to become your new obsession. You read that right: Oat milk isn't just for lattes anymore— it's making its way to our fingertips. Much like milk bath, chocolate milk, and strawberry milk manicures, the off-white to soft beige tones of oat milk manis offers an understated and elegant approach to nail art. It's a look that goes with everything (particularly any coastal grandma-inspired ensembles you plan on wearing to your next clambake).

Ahead, find a selection of 12 oat milk manicures that you'll want to try out ASAP.