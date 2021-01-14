This $12 Lipstick Is Going Viral on TikTok for Being Transfer-Proof—I Put It to the Test

I'm pretty much always on TikTok, for research purposes, of course, keeping an eye on all the challenges, trends, and viral products on the beauty front. The latest beauty buy to go viral on the app comes from affordable fave NYX Cosmetics. The Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color ($12) has launched tons of #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt videos with high praise for the lipstick's glossy finish with zero transfer. Yes, I said glossy. It would seem like witchcraft would be the only reasonable explanation behind such a conundrum, but no—just a pout-locking two-step process.

The concept is simple, first a layer of the lip color and then a top coat—contained in the dual-ended lippie—to seal it in, and voilà! Long-wearing color and shine are yours, with absolutely no spells involved. After seeing the videos blowing up our feeds from TikTok users putting the lipstick to the test, I had to see what all the hype was about. Ahead, is my day-long experiment wearing the glossy lipstick to see if it truly doesn't budge.

NYX Cosmetics Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color $12 Shop

First Application at Noon

I applied a thin layer of the shade Shake Things Up, a vibrant purple, and waited 90 seconds for it to dry down to a matte finish. This isn't a shade I'd normally pick up, I've been more into browns and nudes lately, but it was the perfect pop of color to test because purple lip stained anything isn't cute. From my experience wearing vampy lipsticks, shades like this purple, they usually end up staying on everything but my lips.

Prepared for a glossy mess as soon as I applied the clear gloss topcoat on the other end of the tube, I was pleasantly surprised when the gloss glided on without moving the lipstick. It was instantly moisturizing thanks to the vitamin E in the gloss. Luckily the gloss prevented that tight, dry feeling you sometimes get from liquid lipsticks. Like every TikTok demonstration, I rubbed my fingers across my lips and the color didn't budge. But there were still more hours left of this experiment to go...

After Lunch

About an hour after applying, I grabbed my lunch and my regular cup of coffee. Usually, I’ll find any way to take my lipstick off before eating or opt for nude shades to avoid any mess but this one stayed put. My coffee cup, fork, and spoon were clean, except for a super faint, barely-there purple stain on my coffee cup.

Post-lunch and coffee the lipstick was still sitting comfortably. It had worn off in the center of my lips slightly, an easy fix. A quick touch-up following the same two-step process was easy enough and looked just as good. You can always add another lightweight layer of gloss to bump up that shine and moisture. I've also seen TikTokers use the gloss alone and can confirm it's just as good on its own.

Before a Quick Touch Up

By around 7 p.m., the color was still pretty vibrant except for the same spot in the center which had worn off from eating and drinking the rest of the day. Still, pretty impressive. While the lipstick probably could've stayed put for much longer, I was done for the day and it was time to take off my makeup. Despite its long-wearing power, the lip color came off pretty easily with a generous amount of micellar water and a reusable cotton pad. For anyone who's ever gotten "lip burn" trying to scrub off a saturated shade, this removal process alone was a win for me.

End of Day

After wearing the lip color for a whole day, I'm not surprised it's practically sold out everywhere. I am, however, disappointed I can't get my hands on every color just yet. While I'm happy to have the purple shade on hand, I will be stocking up on nude shades ASAP.

You can look for NYX's Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color in stores and online at Ulta and NYX Cosmetics.