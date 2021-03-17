The NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray Matte is the perfect mattifying setting spray. It keeps your shine to a minimum while giving just the right amount of hydration for natural, beautifully matte skin.

We purchased NYX Professional Makeup's Setting Spray Matte so our writer could put it to the test. Keep reading for our full product review.

There are always certain beauty products that I refuse to go without: lipstick, mascara, and concealer are mainstays for me. In addition to these items, I love a good setting spray; once I discovered their magic, I knew I was never turning back. Setting sprays consistently elevate my makeup, softening any powderiness or hard lines in a way that no other product can. They also keep my makeup in place, which, of course, is the best kind of bonus there is.

After hearing so much about the NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray Matte, I wanted to put the product to the test and see what the results were like for me.

NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray Matte Best for: Oily skin, combination skin Uses: Locking your makeup application in place Potential Allergens: Propylene glycol may irritate the most sensitive skin Active Ingredients: Niacinamide Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $20 About the Brand: NYX Professional Makeup is a brand that believes in making beauty products that are accessible to everyone. Constantly focusing on bringing high-quality makeup to the masses at an affordable price, NYX Professional Makeup remains a staple in the beauty community, beloved by professionals and beauty lovers alike.

About My Skin: Acneic skin with an oily t-zone

Having worked on my acne for years, I’ve finally managed to find a skincare and makeup routine that keeps my skin pretty happy. I still break out, but it’s usually when I’m hormonal or eat too much dairy. In the colder months, I use my CeraVe Foaming Cleanser and CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion; these two products give the drier parts of my skin moisture while regulating the oil on my t-zone. After that, I use my NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer in “Caramel” under my eyes and dust my MAC Cosmetics Mineralize Skinfinish Natural Powder in “Dark Golden” over my skin. I always finish off my makeup with a setting spray, and it’s usually the MAC Cosmetics Fix+ Setting Spray.

Swapping my usual mist out for the NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray Matte, I was excited to see how a mattifying spray would look on my skin.

Byrdie / Khera Alexander

How to Apply: Hold the product at arm’s length, and spray

Setting sprays are pretty straightforward, and NYX’s mist is no different; you spray your skin in the areas you’d like the product to set your makeup. I held the bottle about an arm’s length away from my face, and sprayed my skin about 5 times, letting the mist coat each area of my skin.

Byrdie / Khera Alexander

The Results: Shine-free skin all-day

Concerned that the spray might make my skin look too matte or too textured in the drier areas of my face, I was really happy with how my face looked once the mist dried.

My skin looked hydrated, natural, and shine-free without looking dry.

By mid-day, my forehead and nose are usually pretty oily and I use blot tissue to minimize the shine, but I found that the spray did a good job of keeping my skin fairly matte that I didn’t need to blot my skin until the early evening. Needless to say, I was impressed. After I looked at the ingredient list, how naturally matte and smooth my skin was made so much sense: NYX’s spray contains niacinamide, a powerful skincare ingredient that minimizes redness, reduces the appearance of pore size, and regulates oil. With such an all-star ingredient and hydrating properties, NYX's Professional Makeup Setting Spray Matte struck a solid balance between nourishing my skin and keeping my oiliness at bay.

Byrdie / Khera Alexander

The Value: Priced perfectly for the amount

Although setting sprays can be integral to finishing off a makeup application and I understand what goes into creating one, I think that they can be a little expensive sometimes. NYX somehow managed to create a spray that performs well for such a good price.

In addition to its performance, you get a great amount of product for the cost: $20 for a 6.08/oz bottle is a steal.

Byrdie / Khera Alexander

Similar Products: Plenty to choose from

Urban Decay De-Slick Oil Control Makeup Setting Spray ($33): A cult classic, Urban Decay’s setting spray for oily skin is a beast of a product. Controlling oil and keeping you matte all day and night, De-Slick is a reliable alternative to NYX’s setting mist.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Matte Magic Mist & Set ($5): Another brand that has been making waves while simultaneously remaining accessible, e.l.f.’s setting spray is an option that will give you the matte look you’re after. One of the most affordable setting sprays you could find, e.l.f. Cosmetic's Matte Magic Mist & Set does a great job at keeping you matte for hours.

MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+ Matte ($29): Beloved by professionals and beauty lovers alike, MAC Cosmetics’ range of setting sprays are products that will never steer you wrong; depending on what type of spray you’re looking for, there is a setting spray for you. MAC’s matte setting spray will keep your oil to a minimum while keeping your makeup in place all day.