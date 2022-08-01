NYX's Epic Smoke Liner Helped Me Achieve a Soft, Smoky Wing

The NYX Epic Smoke Liner is the perfect eyeliner for beginners, gliding on effortlessly and delivering vibrant pigment. The product's built-in paddle brush makes it easy to lift and diffuse any liner look.

Typically, my go-to eyeliner look is liquid, black, and winged. But I’ll be honest: applying eyeliner is the one step in my makeup routine that takes the longest to complete. And once I finally apply the perfect wing, I worry it will smudge.

So, after finding out NYX's Epic Smoke Liner is designed to make it easier to achieve the perfect smoky wing (thanks to its creamy texture and built-in paddle brush), I knew I had to test it out. I decided to step out of my comfort zone and give the eyeliner's "White Smoke" shade a try. Ahead, read my full review of the NYX Epic White Smoke Liner.

NYX Epic Smoke Liner Best for: All skin types Uses: An all-in-one smokey eyeliner stick Active ingredients: Sunflower seed oil Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $11 About the brand: NYX Professional Makeup is known for offering an extensive range of makeup that is both affordable and effective. Born in Los Angeles in 1999, the brand is certified cruelty-free and is available in the aisles of most drugstores.

About My Eyes: Almond-shaped and slightly hooded

My eyes are almond-shaped and slightly hooded. I generally have combination skin, but my eyelids produce the most oil of all my facial areas. You probably can guess that finding a long-wear liner is challenging for my skin type. Before putting NYX's Epic Smoke Liner to the test, I wondered if it would slip and slide on my eyelids throughout the day like most liners I've tried.

How to Apply: Straightforward application

Janiah McKelton

The liner's tip is slanted for easy, angled application–which is perfect for beginners. Simply line your eyelid with the slant edge pen, and use the small brush on the other end of the liner to smudge the distinct line. Light-handed strokes upward toward the brow should help you achieve the smoked-out look you'd want.

The Results: Bright, white pigment

Janiah McKelton

The smooth, gel-like texture of the liner made for easy application. However, I found myself concentrating on keeping a steady hand as the liner's tip is small and seemingly delicate. I wanted to prevent any breakage. After gliding it onto my eyelids, I instantly noticed its bright, white pigment. At first look, I thought the color would show up as an "off-white," but I stood corrected.

I was in love with how the color made my brown eyes pop. You'll need more than one layer for heavy pigmentation, however. After blending the liner upwards, I achieved an effortlessly lined, purposely smudged eye look–which was quite acceptable for me. The liner did begin to fade after a few hours, as my eyelids started to produce oil. If your eyes are similar to mine, using an eyeshadow primer can help.

The Value: Incredibly affordable

Retailing at $11, you can't deny the NYX Epic Smoke Liner's affordable price tag. For the price, you're not getting an ordinary eyeliner but an innovative one with a built-in blending brush. Plus, the product is available in 12 shades that boast vegan formulas.

Similar Products: You have options

Ciat'e London Wonderwand Gel-kohl Eyeliner Pencil: Like the NYX Epic Smoke Liner, the Ciate London Wonderland Gel-kohl Eyeliner Pencil ($9) provides long-lasting wear and creamy blendability. It is available in eight intensely-pigmented shades—ranging from black to teal.

Thrive Causemetics' Infinity Waterproof Eyeliner: If you're looking to splurge, try Thrive Causemetics' Infinity Waterproof Eyeliner ($22). Powered by Semi-Permanent Micropigment Technology™, this waterproof formula delivers rich pigment that brightens, defines, and sets in 30 seconds. The formula is infused with shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides to condition your eyelids and lashes. The twist-up pencil includes a built-in sharpener for creating ultra-fine lines and an ergonomically angled smudge tip for effortless blending.