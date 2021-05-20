If you want to turn your eyeliner game up a notch, perfect your wings, or try out a liquid liner at an affordable price, the NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner is a great place to start. Just one application stays on all day and the liner’s precise tip makes it almost error-proof, even for a shaky hand like mine.

There’s nothing like a good eyeliner to get that dramatic, cat-eye look. However, I usually avoid liquid liners because I never seem to be able to control the tip upon application. Either my hand starts shaking or I start blinking too much and the next thing you know, my liner is messed up and I have to start all over again (and again... and again).

So when I was assigned to review NYX’s Epic Ink Liner, I was nervous about how it would turn out, as I wasn't sure whether the product would play well with my somewhat shaky application skills. Fortunately, not only was I pleasantly surprised at the results, but I may have gotten over my fear of liquid liners once and for all. Keep reading for all the details.

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner Best for: Liquid liner beginners or anyone looking to try out a new product. Uses: A liquid eyeliner for enhancing the lash line or creating more dramatic looks. Potential allergens: Not likely Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEG-40. Price: $9 About the brand: Founded in 1999 by Toni Ko, NYX Professional Makeup is popular for its wide range of quality makeup products at an affordable price.

About My Makeup Style: Just the basics

I’m somewhat of a minimalist when it comes to my daily look. I wear foundation every day, with a little concealer under my eyes and just enough blush to give a hint of color. I tend to save my eyeliner, mascara, and eyeshadow for special occasions, when I’m dressing up and/or going out.

I’ve tried pencils, pens, and brushes, but gel liners are my jam. I like a thick line because I feel like it complements my large eyes better, and gel liners allow me to keep it simple with less room for application error. For years, Neutrogena’s gel liners in jet black or smokey gray have been my go-to, but over a year ago I discovered their smokey kohl eyeliner and never looked back. For the purpose of this review, I replaced that one with the NYX Epic Ink Liner in black.

How to Apply: Let the precision tip be your guide

NYX especially lauds this liner for its ability to create sharp wings, so I pulled out the pen and hoped for the best. The directions simply state to “swipe, flick, and slay,” so I attempted to do just that, though perhaps a bit more cautiously than the dramatic tips imply. I carefully lined my lash line two to three times to achieve the level of thickness I wanted.

The Results: Success after just a few swipes

Donecia Pea/Design by Cristina Cianci

I was amazed at how easy it was to apply NYX's Epic Ink Liner without much error. Thanks to its flexible precision tip, it glided over my trembling lash line with ease, and not even my unsteady hand could make it veer too far from the curve of my lid. In fact, since it went on so smoothly, I felt adventurous enough to attempt a wing on each eye—which is not something I do often when it comes to applying eyeliner. The fact that I achieved this without looking like I had a black eye was a win. I also love the amount of pigment that you get with each stroke. While some eyeliners can give either way too much or not enough color, this one seems to get it just right.

The liner held up really well throughout the day as I ran my errands. However, by the end of the night, just before I washed my face, I noticed slight smudging just below the crease of each of my eyes. However, the fact that it was so easy to apply with such a sharp result means it's still a liquid liner I would definitely play around with again.

The Value: Great

The NYX Epic Ink Liner is pretty affordable at $9, making it comparable to longtime drugstore brands like Revlon and L’Oreal and only slightly more expensive than other popular brands like e.l.f. and Rimmel. And with the ease of application and quality of the product itself, it definitely seems well worth the price.

Similar Products: You've got options

