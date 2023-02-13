Bows, Pants-less Looks, and More Trends From New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week isn’t over just yet, but it’s already obvious that the season’s top designers were brainstorming in a group chat when they planned out their collections. Even though all the big names—Proenza Schouler, Prabal Gurung, Jonathan Simkhai and the like—had supremely unique ideas, there existed throughout the shows the appropriate amount of overlap and emphasis to make the season’s top trends easy to spot. From statement sleeves and bows to It hues like red and silver, the top trends of New York Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 are as whimsical as they come.

The best part about seeing the same trends pop up on so many different runways? It perfectly depicts how versatile a good trend can be. The “no pants” looks (yep, a la the Bottega Veneta SS23 look popularized by Kendall Jenner) at Christian Siriano were a far cry from those at Prabal Gurung, just as the emphasis on bows at Rodarte looked totally different than the same concept at Sandy Liang or Melke.

Trends are truly solidified when designers embrace them and adapt them to their own unique aesthetics, proof that we can do the same at home even without buying trend pieces at designer price points. Below, a look at seven of the most notable trends of the NYFW AW23 season—so far.

Seeing Red

Fernanda Calfat / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows / Design by Kaitlyn Collins

Red is undeniably the color of the season, as seen on runways like Christian Siriano, Kim Shui, PatBO, Proenza Schouler, Sandy Liang, Simkhai, Theory—the list goes on. At least a third of Shui’s collection featured head-to-toe red in every way imaginable, from sequined skirts to fur stoles to lace-up pants.

Detached Bell Bottoms

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for Vivienne TamJohn Lamparski / Getty Images / Design by Kaitlyn Collins

With legwarmers finally piquing Gen Z’s interest, it’s no surprise designers are doing their own more luxe versions for the runway. At Adeam, a tan leather mini was complemented by matching pant legs supported by garter straps. At Vivienne Tam, a model’s colorful ensemble was accessorized with denim from the knees down, no pants needed (and more on that below).

No Pants, No Problem

JP Yim / Getty Images for Christian Siriano / Fernanda Calfat / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows / Design by Kaitlyn Collins

Designers just didn’t feel like designing pants this season, and honestly? I’m OK with it. Following Bottega Veneta’s lead, Christian Siriano, Prabal Gurung, Dion Lee and more opted out of bottoms and styled models in tops and tights, confirming the Risky Business look won’t be going away any time soon.

Ribbon Bows

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows / Peter White / WireImage / Design by Kaitlyn Collins

Bows were one of the major femme accents designers gravitated toward this season, with Rodarte and Khaite cinching necks with black ribbons for a dark academic feel. Melke showed a statement-making sheer blue top drenched with black and blue bows, while Sandy Liang leaned in hardest of all, utilizing big bows, tiny ribbons adornments and even a black-and-white bow-printed fabric.

Gen Z Yellow

Taylor Hill / WireImage / Al Zeta/WireImage / Design by Kaitlyn Collins

Following red, yellow was easily the second most-spotted hue on the runway, seen at Christian Siriano, Gabriella Hearst, Proenza Schouler, Rodarte and Sergio Hudson, to name a few. Neither a pale banana shade nor a moody mustard, it was bright Gen Z yellow that served as everyone’s shade of choice.

Slinky Silver

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows / JP Yim / Getty Images for Christian Siriano / Design by Kaitlyn Collins

A third color trend brewing was shiny, slinky silver, especially in the form of long, draped gowns. Christian Siriano and Simkhai showed us how it’s done for evening wear, while Dion Lee opted for a few matte silver moments that bordered on light gray.

