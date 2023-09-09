The Biggest Beauty Trends From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

Published on 09/09/23 04:17PM
close up of model's face at Alice + Olivia show

Holly Rhue

With New York Fashion Week in full swing, the city is pulsing with more energy and excitement than usual. Every September, we look forward to seeing the spring and summer collections hit the runway. But, of course, our attention is mainly fixated on the accompanying beauty looks. The hair and makeup moments that emerge during fashion week help shape the trends we'll be seeing for months to come—and this season, there is plenty of inspiration to sift through. Ahead, we've rounded up the biggest spring/summer 2024 beauty trends. We'll be updating this list as New York Fashion Week continues.

Ethereal Eyes

Stila Cosmetics model for spring/summer 24 show

Mark Grgurich / Stila Cosmetics 

Romantic angelic makeup took center stage—with frosted, shimmer lids being a focal point. At the L'agence presentation, some models wore ethereal eye looks created with Stila Cosmetics. For the eyeshadow, celebrity makeup artist and Stila Cosmetics global head of artistry Charlie Riddle used the Matte' N Metal Eye Shadow Palette ($49) for a matte and shimmer base, the Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow ($25) in Perlina, and Heaven's Dew All Over Glimmer ($30) in Silverlake. Christian Siriano's beauty direction also leaned into the fantasy vibes, featuring soft glitter lids.

Fantasy Hair

Bronx and Banco show

Jasmine Phillips

The hairstyles at Bronx and Banco and Christian Siriano felt incredibly whimsical. For the former, models wore undone, tousled bubble braids accessorized with gold clips and rings. At the Siriano show, ribbon-adorned braids (created by Unilever stylist and celebrity hair artist Lacy Redway) were one of the key hairstyles. She says she used the Tresemmé Ultra Fine Hairspray ($7) along with bobby pins to keep the ribbons in place. "I love 'fantasy hair' because it takes you out of your comfort zone," Redway explains. "I also love playing with hair accessories because it's a great way to elevate your look."

Dark Ballerina

close up of model's face with long lashes and mauve pink lips

Holly Rhue

Backstage at Alice + Olivia, Too Faced's Elyse Reneau is taking balletcore to the dark side with siren eyes, revenge lips, and ethereal eyeshadow (a look the brand is fittingly calling "Modern Swan").

Pastry Buns

close up of sculptural bun tied with red ribbon

Holly Rhue

So far, there's certainly a cohesive theme this season, and that's ballet beauty. At Alice + Olivia, Living Proof is creating bridal, pearl-encrusted updos, mod ponytails, and this fabulously fluffy ballet bun that can only be likened to a croissant.

